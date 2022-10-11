ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Orange Park! (FCL Oct. 11, 2022)

The "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" singer-songwriter is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, by going on tour! She and Paula Cole will be at the Thrasher-Horne Center on November 20th. You'll hear the classics, of course but also some new music including her newly released single, “Love Yourself." Get your tickets at thcenter.org.
ORANGE PARK, FL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
News4Jax.com

Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

