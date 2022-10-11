The "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" singer-songwriter is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, by going on tour! She and Paula Cole will be at the Thrasher-Horne Center on November 20th. You'll hear the classics, of course but also some new music including her newly released single, “Love Yourself." Get your tickets at thcenter.org.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO