Healthcare heavyweights team up to give Jacksonville moms opportunity to donate cord blood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cord blood banking can be expensive. It's when you save the blood from the umbilical cord and placenta of your baby for future use to help treat your child if they one day have a medical need. A new partnership between Lifesouth and UF Health Jacksonville...
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child. In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the...
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for southwest Florida
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for Southwest Florida. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
Atlantic Beach woman struggling to find help after tree falls on home during Ian
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – An Alantic Beach woman says she’s fallen through the cracks of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts after a tree fell on her mobile home. Shanin Ritter says she’s struggled to find help anywhere with holes in her roof. Ritter lives in a mobile home...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
Clark's Fish Camp closing, property to be sold, restaurant manager says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp announced on Wednesday it will close its doors after 47 years of serving the First Coast. The Clark's property will be sold, according to the restaurant's general manager. Clark's is an eclectic Jacksonville joint that was known around town for southern cooking, seafood...
Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Orange Park! (FCL Oct. 11, 2022)
The "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" singer-songwriter is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, by going on tour! She and Paula Cole will be at the Thrasher-Horne Center on November 20th. You'll hear the classics, of course but also some new music including her newly released single, “Love Yourself." Get your tickets at thcenter.org.
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Clay County Humane Society community cat services will not be available Oct. 18
Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) services for Clay County residents will not be available Tuesday, Oct. 18, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Community or feral cats can be brought in each Tuesday for free TNVR services at the Clay County Humane Society.Clay County Government.
JEA crews will go to Sanibel Island to help restore utilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During Hurricane Ian, mutual aid crews from around the country came to Jacksonville to help keep utilities running. Now, JEA will pay it forward, helping to restore utilities in Sanibel Island, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Much of the island is without running water and...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Ben Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist Ben Frazier is opening up about his cancer diagnosis. He released a statement on Facebook saying he’s feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger about learning he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Frazier said he’s heading into the hospital Thursday for his third biopsy in...
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Grants being accepted for holiday programs that benefit senior citizens and military families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their goal is to make the First Coast a better place to live through art. If you're planning a holiday event that could benefit senior citizens or military families the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville wants to help you with funding. Multiple grants valued at $2,500...
Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
