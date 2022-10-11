ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ranger Suarez and Max Fried will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday morning for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX.

The series opens at Truist Park in Atlanta for game one and game two, before shifting to Philadelphia for game three and game four, if necessary. The series would return to Atlanta if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

8) CF Matt Vierling .246/.297/.648

9) SS Edmundo Sosa .227/.275/.644

P Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

4) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

5) DH William Contreras .278/.354/.860

6) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

7) 2B Orlando Arcia .244/.316/.732

8) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

9) LF Robbie Grossman .217/.306/.676

P Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA)

The Phillies are hot off winning their first playoff series since 2010 Saturday night, completing a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium over the weekend.

The Braves have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest and line up their pitching staff, after the Phillies threw their top two starters in National League Wild Card Series Friday and Saturday.

