Report: Real Madrid Out The Race For Unhappy Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Caddick
 2 days ago

Spanish Giants Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in making a move for the unsettled Kylian Mbappe.

Reports have come by the bucket load today regarding Kylian Mbappe 's desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain .

Initial reports from Marca.com claimed that the forward was unhappy in Paris and the club are willing to sell him to Liverpool .

There were then further developments, when Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud reported that PSG want to sell Mbappe to Liverpool, and buy Mohamed Salah to replace him .

Now Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid has claimed that Real Madrid are not interested in a move for Kylian Mbappe.

The Madrid-based Journalist tweeted, " Mbappe wants to leave PSG this winter, according to RMC and MARCA. Real Madrid ARE NOT (I repeat, ARE NOT) exploring the possibility of making a move for him, per club sources. "

Liverpool 's poor start to the season has left many fans unhappy and feeling like the club has stood still, especially when main rivals Manchester City went and signed a player like Erling Haaland this past summer.

With injuries to players also a concern for the reds, they may be in the market this winter. And if this report is to be believed, so will Kylian Mbappe. That would be a colossal move, capable of boosting morale beyond belief for the reds.

It is also common knowledge that Real Madrid are monster's in the transfer window, with players being unable to turn a move to the club down. With them potentially out of the race for the Frenchman, clubs such as Liverpool may fancy their chances.

