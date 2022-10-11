Are the Recently Released Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

New arbitration salary projections have just been released for the Houston Astros by MLB Trade Rumors.

With the offseason rapidly approaching, financial decisions will have to be made by the Houston Astros , particularly when it comes to their arbitration-eligible players.

Cash flow is always a contentious topic when it comes to the financially savvy Astros, so extending offers to eligible players isn't always a foregone conclusion.

Here are the latest arbitration salary projections according to MLB Trade Rumors :

Phil Maton: $2.5 million

Ryne Stanek: $3.1 million

Framber Valdez: $7.4 million

Josh James: $800k

Kyle Tucker: $5.6 million

José Urquidy: $3.2 million

Cristian Javier: $3.3 million

Blake Taylor: $800k

Mauricio Dubón: $1.2 million

View the original article to see embedded media.

It seems likely Houston will extend offers to every player on this list aside from possibly Josh James. The reliever seems unlikely to make an impact at the Big League level as he exited his seventh rehab appearance with another injury in mid-September.

Highlights include Tucker, Valdez, Urquidy and Stanek, all members of the Astros' core and all locks to be offered new contracts through arbitration.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !