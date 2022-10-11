ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Are the Recently Released Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyY5m_0iUbK4kv00

New arbitration salary projections have just been released for the Houston Astros by MLB Trade Rumors.

With the offseason rapidly approaching, financial decisions will have to be made by the Houston Astros , particularly when it comes to their arbitration-eligible players.

Cash flow is always a contentious topic when it comes to the financially savvy Astros, so extending offers to eligible players isn't always a foregone conclusion.

Here are the latest arbitration salary projections according to MLB Trade Rumors :

Phil Maton: $2.5 million

Ryne Stanek: $3.1 million

Framber Valdez: $7.4 million

Josh James: $800k

Kyle Tucker: $5.6 million

José Urquidy: $3.2 million

Cristian Javier: $3.3 million

Blake Taylor: $800k

Mauricio Dubón: $1.2 million

View the original article to see embedded media.

It seems likely Houston will extend offers to every player on this list aside from possibly Josh James. The reliever seems unlikely to make an impact at the Big League level as he exited his seventh rehab appearance with another injury in mid-September.

Highlights include Tucker, Valdez, Urquidy and Stanek, all members of the Astros' core and all locks to be offered new contracts through arbitration.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
HOUSTON, TX
Lookout Landing

The biggest roster changes for both teams since the Mariners and Astros last faced each other

The Mariners played a very weird schedule against the Astros this year: of the 19 times they faced their divisional opponent, 12 of those games—63%—came prior to the All-Star Break. Prior to the All-Star Break, the Mariners were 6-6 against the Astros, but it felt like that number could have been 66-6, as the Mariners finally won a series in Houston for the first time since 2018. It was especially satisfying to win that series in June as they’d been swept in Houston to begin the month. Perhaps, some fans wondered, the tide was beginning to turn in the AL West, finally.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Josh James
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Mlb Trade Rumors#Big League#The Houston Astros Handle
FanSided

Will Houston Astros lose Joe Espada to White Sox or Marlins?

HOUSTON — It may be a scheduled off day in Houston during the American League Division series matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, but there is still plenty happening inside the Houston clubhouse. As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players

OF Alex Verdugo -- $6.9 million. Among the 11 arbitration-eligible players, there are a few luxury tax hits that stand out. Brasier (0-3, 5.78 ERA) would be an obvious non-tender candidate after a dreadful season, while Cordero, Almonte and Chang would make sense to consider moving on from as well.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
969
Followers
467
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy