Planar Strengthens North American Presence with Expansion of New Showrooms

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced the addition of new showrooms across the US and Canada, bringing the industry leader’s total number of North American showrooms to 17.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005247/en/

Planar expands North America presence with new Showrooms in New England, Calgary and Northern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The newest showrooms bring Planar’s latest cutting-edge display technologies to even more customers across the country. This includes visualization solutions featuring the finest LED pixel pitches and MicroLED technology. The showroom expansion also reinforces Planar’s already robust North American presence. With manufacturing operations at the company’s headquarters in Hillsboro, Ore., and an unmatched number of professional product experts and support staff located across the US and Canada, Planar is uniquely able to deliver on customer requirements on demand.

“Over the last five years, Planar has steadily grown our roster of North American showrooms, seizing the opportunity to connect our amazing customers and partners with the same award-winning visualization products we bring to tradeshows and industry events throughout the year,” said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “Our showrooms continue to play a critical role in helping customers identify their perfect solution and the addition of these locations bolsters our support, allowing for stronger engagement with more customers across the country.”

The company is celebrating the introduction of its new showrooms with individual grand opening events taking place this month. Local Planar representatives will be in attendance, answering questions and demonstrating the industry leader’s new and award-winning display technologies that deliver unmatched visual performance, deployment versatility and more.

“Planar showrooms provide my clients with a professional, distraction-free atmosphere where they receive a true white glove customer experience,” said Jim Ares, systems designer & senior account executive at Adtech Systems. “Products are displayed in a logical manner with the flexibility to display content that is relative to their particular needs. Showroom staff are knowledgeable of the use cases for different industries and thoughtfully assist clients to understand the best product for their desired outcome. Clients leave with a thorough understanding of pixel pitch, required infrastructure, degree of flexibility and other factors for a successful deployment within their workspace.”

Showroom Grand Opening Events are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

New England – October 19 – 20

Northern California – October 25 – 26

Calgary – October 26 – 27

The industry leader’s newest showrooms join existing locations in Portland, Seattle, Southern California, Denver, Houston, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington DC, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, South Florida and Toronto. These additions will be staffed by local Planar employees, delivering unparalleled pre-sales, installation and post-sales support to ensure customers find a display solution that’s perfect for their needs and produces superior, long-lasting performance.

The company will further bolster the North America initiative in 2023 with showroom expansion plans in the Midwest.

For more information about Planar’s showrooms spanning the US and Canada, visit www.planar.com/Showrooms.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005247/en/

CONTACT: Blu Print Public Relations:team@bluprintpr.net, 503-850-2454

Planar: Kim Brown,pr@planar.com

KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO CONSUMER ELECTRONICS OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Planar

PUB: 10/11/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/11/2022 12:03 PM