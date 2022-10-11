ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Asian Business Association Honors Society 1’s Takashi Cheng With the Media Visionary of the Year Award

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKdX6_0iUbJrW800

STUDIO CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

A large crowd packed the very same production sets that once housed the casts of Seinfeld and That 70s Show to celebrate their AAPI contemporaries at the Asian Business Association’s Gala. The theme of the night was “true old Hollywood” and several stars were on hand for the festivities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005038/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Society 1’s own Yasmine Tanres was glittering in green as she hosted the official red carpet as guests arrived. Bling Empire’s Kane Lim was blinged out head to toe to show support for Takashi alongside his castmate Kelly Mi Li. Kane said, “Takashi is a true visionary. He invests in people and projects that seek to elevate the Asian community and tonight, he’s being spotlighted for that. I’m honored to be here.” Guests were also in the company of The Big Short actor Byron Mann, who’s co-starring in the upcoming film The Modelizer .

Each year, the ABA recognizes business leaders from the Los Angeles community by showcasing the achievements of successful entrepreneurs and corporations who have helped further ABA’s goals and mission. The night kicked off with LA-Based acapella sensation The Filharmonic while guests admired auction features. In true gala style, guests were served a three-course meal during further performances throughout the night. Influencer and musical talent Jason Chen paid homage to Takashi Cheng by singing a cover of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave the Door Open,” followed by a beautiful ensemble by Jules Aurora, who sang her latest single, “Anything For You.”

Before Takashi took the stage, his supporters shared a short video highlighting his humble beginnings and perseverance as a youth, which propelled him to success at an early age. Takashi noted during his acceptance speech, “Before social media, this was a place where I could come to be inspired by other Asian Americans.” Takashi’s journey has been filled with many ups and downs, but he credited the ABA as a sanctuary where young professionals can come for mentorship and job opportunities. Takashi highlighted much of his success to his wife and young children. He added, “My wife keeps me positive. Other than giving me my beautiful children, she reminds me what is important in life.” As a show of continued support to AAPI creators, Takashi announced that Society 1 would pledge $100 million dollars to develop new films, programs, resources, and infrastructure for the next generation of ABA leaders. He concluded by expressing that he felt he had “come full circle,” from being a spectator in the crowd to receiving the praise of esteemed members of his community.

“Takashi has been a relentless supporter of the Asian Business Association. It is an evening to celebrate him, but despite that, Takashi used his platform once again to demonstrate to the world that a significant investment in the AAPI creator community is necessary to share perspective and an entire spectrum of content where the underrepresented can be better understood. Pledging to strengthen that will carry his legacy forward for generations to come. We are privileged to call him one of our own,” said Queena Wei, Co-Chair of the ABA.

Takashi was honored alongside Wahoo’s Fish Taco co-founder Ed Lee, MintNFT’s Teddy Zee, and Vaughn Williams III, Program Manager for SoCal Gas’ Supplier Diversity programs.

About Society 1

Society 1 is a privately funded members club founded by highly esteemed members of Southern California’s Asian American community.

Membership at Society 1 offers access to exclusive events and experiences, designed to enhance the presence, influence, and participation of Asian Americans in the most elite circles of society. Society 1 advocates for a sustained commitment to justice and ensures that people from historically marginalized communities are given a voice and platform. Changemakers help brand partners build inclusive decision-making practices and promote diversity in the workplace.

Follow Society 1 on Instagram @officialsocietyone.

About Asian Business Association

The Asian Business Association (ABA) is a non-profit organization that has been proactively assisting Asian American small businesses to gain access to economic opportunities and advancement since 1976. The ABA represents the views of Asian American business owners to local, state, and federal government officials in order to promote and improve the business climate. The ABA is 1,200 members strong and encompasses many kinds of businesses – retailers, lawyers, real estate developers, accountants, marketing agencies, information technology companies, manufacturers, distributors, import/export companies, and many other industries. Through their combined efforts and numerous impactful events, the ABA helps create business opportunities by connecting their members to not just each other, but also to corporations and public agencies such as NBC Universal, T-Mobile, The Walt Disney Company, U.S. Bank, American Honda Motor Co., and many more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005038/en/

CONTACT: Yasmine Tanres

E-mail:PR@society1.org

Phone: +1 (424) 522-8017

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS PHILANTHROPY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY SOCIAL ACTIVISM CONSUMER FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Society 1

PUB: 10/11/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/11/2022 12:03 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Studio City, CA
L.A. Weekly

Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles

Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Mann
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Los Angeles: Our Top Ten!

Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched Southern California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicradioeast.org

Inside one developer's big bet on affordable housing in Los Angeles

Housing costs too much in many American cities. But in LA, one developer says he’s got a solution. “We’ve been able to build high quality, affordable housing for $250,000 per unit,” Martin Muoto, founder of SoLa Impact, says. “Which is roughly half of what many traditional housing developers, particularly those using government funding, have been able to do.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Business Opportunities#Asian Americans#Aba#Filharmonic
The Associated Press

Key LA leaders face political fallout for racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three Los Angeles City Council members at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have all had long, influential careers in state and local politics. Those careers are now in jeopardy as Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo face enormous backlash to comments, made nearly a year ago, that were revealed this week. The recording captured a crude conversation between the three council members and a powerful labor union leader that included language to mock their colleagues while discussing the city’s redistricting process. Martinez resigned from the council Monday. De Leon and Cedillo have not resigned, despite calls to do so from numerous groups and politicians, including President Joe Biden.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
2urbangirls.com

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy