NFX Launches Masterclass Streaming Platform For Early Stage Founders

Today NFX, the world’s largest dedicated pre-seed and seed venture firm, introduces a new free streaming platform they’ve built for early-stage founders, and its first season, The Network Effects Masterclass . The platform builds off other widely available products NFX has built for founders including BriefLink, a free fundraising deck service, and Signal, the popular fundraising CRM for founders, both of which are used by more than 100,000 active users.

The Problem: Information Overload for Early Stage Founders

It’s estimated that nearly 70% of company value is derived from network effects, yet many first time entrepreneurs hardly understand how its principles work. This can partly be blamed on the fact that founders face information overload on network effects with many sources giving different and conflicting advice, a fact that severely limits the ability of new entrepreneurs to avoid common pitfalls and build category defining companies from day one. This is also why second time founders are much more likely to succeed than those building their first companies.

“We’ve been building, studying and investing in network effect companies for over 20 years, and quite literally named our firm after the principle,” explained Pete Flint, General Partner of NFX. “This Masterclass series summarizes a subset of what we’ve learned, streamlined into 11 episodes, for free. You’ll learn how network effects drive impactful businesses and how you can use them to win.”

A Streaming Platform To Master the Power of Network Effects

NFX built the streaming platform from the ground up to help early-stage founders understand and master network effects. Starting with more than 3 hours of content from NFX General Partners, the highly curated platform provides interactive educational resources for founders. The first season dives into how to build network effects businesses across verticals including fintech, web3, techbio, gaming, proptech, marketplaces and others. The company plans to add additional seasons starting in early 2023 with thought leaders from across the technology industry.

“As we built Mammoth from just an idea in James Currier’s garage, I’ve constantly relied on the wisdom and insights from the NFX team,” stated Trevor Martin, CEO and co-founder of Mammoth Biosciences, a $1B+ NFX portfolio company. “This new Masterclass series will without a doubt help other entrepreneurs earlier in their journeys build stronger companies and learn from the true experts.”

Key topics covered include the underlying properties of networks theory with James Currier; the four pillars of defensibility with Pete Flint; network effects in gaming with Gigi Levy-Weiss; why network effects are even more important in web3 with Morgan Beller; and network effects in techbio with Omri Amirav-Drory.

The platform opened to early access on September 27 and to everyone on October 11. To learn more, please visit: nfx.com/masterclass.

About NFX

NFX is the world’s largest venture firm dedicated exclusively to pre-seed and seed stage companies. The firm is based in San Francisco, CA and Herzlia, Israel, and invests in network-effects driven startups. Founded by entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits across multiple industries and regions, NFX is transforming how true innovators are funded. Learn more at www.nfx.com.

