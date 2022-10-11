ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Delta says it's investing $60 million in air taxi developer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEjHI_0iUbJkaH00

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it has invested $60 million in a startup that hopes to build electric helicopter-like air taxis to ferry passengers to the airport.

Delta announced Tuesday that it has taken a 2% stake in Joby Aviation, and could invest up to another $140 million as the manufacturer hits key milestones.

Joby is among several companies working on electric-powered aircraft that take off and land vertically, like helicopters. The company has said that it expects to begin flying in 2024.

Current designs for electric air taxis are too small to use for airline flights — the weight of batteries is among the huge obstacles facing manufacturers. But airlines believe the machines could be attractive as a time-saving ride to and from airports in big, traffic-clogged cities. Delta hopes to use the Joby aircraft first in New York and Los Angeles.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian called the deal a groundbreaking opportunity to help customers in key markets that Delta has been building for many years.

Delta’s move follows United Airlines, which has announced large conditional orders for electric air taxis being developed by startup Archer Aviation and Eve, a subsidiary of Brazilian plane maker Embraer.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
TRAVEL
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gives Passengers a Big Gift

Most airlines treat passengers as baggage, Yes, the plane has to be full in order for the company to make money, but aside from making sure you get onboard, everything else is pretty irrelevant. The big airlines, of course, don't ever say this -- just like your cable company won't...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Taxis#Delta Air Lines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Joby Aviation#Archer Aviation And Eve#Brazilian
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy