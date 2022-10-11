Patriots RB Damien Harris Won’t Play Against Browns

Cleveland Browns will face the New England Patriots in week 5, who will be without running back Damien Harris.

Cleveland Browns will have one less thing to worry about in game planning for against the New England Patriots. Running back Damien Harris is expected to be sidelined for multiple games with a hamstring injury, according to a report.

Harris is a secondary back for the Patriots and has run the ball 57 times for 257 yards this season. Last year Harris scored 15 touchdowns to go along with 929 rushing yards. This is good news for a Browns rush defense that has mightily struggled to begin the season.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the lead back but may be called upon more. Stevenson has run for 372 yards this season. The Patriots have not relied on a third running back, but will surely need to utilize one Sunday to complement Stevenson.

