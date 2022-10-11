ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

City of SeaTac will have highest minimum wage in country starting Jan. 1

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bfb6_0iUbJUPX00

From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

The City of SeaTac this week announced mandatory annual adjustments to the City’s Minimum Employment Standards Ordinance for Hospitality and Transportation Industry Employers will raise minimum wage to $19.06 per hour in 2023, the highest in the country.

The minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers is currently $17.54 per hour. That will increase 8.66% due to inflation, according to the city.

In comparison, the City of Seattle’s minimum wage will be $18.69/hour starting Jan. 1, 2023. Statewide – including in Burien – the revised minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour.

The estimate for SeaTac’s earning of the highest minimum wage in the U.S. came from the University of California Berkeley Labor Center, which tracks city, county and state minimum wage ordinances.

The city said that the increase in the living wage rate was calculated using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, (CPI- W) for the 12 months prior to Sept. 1 as calculated by the United States Department of Labor.

“Therefore, in accordance with SeaTac Municipal Code (SMC) Section 7.45.050, the living wage rate in effect for hospitality and transportation employees within the City will increase to $19.06, effective January 1, 2023,” the city said in a statement.

More info on the city’s minimum wage is available here: https://www.seatacwa.gov/our-city/employment-standards-ordinance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate

SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Burien, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Seatac, WA
Government
thejoltnews.com

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Linus Business
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wash. school board member, stepson charged in Capitol riot

SEATTLE (AP) — A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested...
ORTING, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy