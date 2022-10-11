ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper can expect sunny, windy conditions through Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny and windy conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 61 degrees with wind gusts up to 28 mph possible in Casper. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Casper Mountain on Wednesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Wyoming State
Riverton, WY
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
WYOMING STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper Mountain
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness

WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SCLT Talk Features Tie Hacks from Southern Wyoming

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Hub on Smith presented a program by Dave McKee, current president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association on the tie hacks in Southern Wyoming, 1906 -1912. McKee recently completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487

These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
aspenpublicradio.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Douglas Budget

Residents run with county trail proposal for Boxelder Park

The overwhelming majority of those attending two public meetings in Douglas and Glenrock last week had one message about a trails development for Boxelder Park: Build it and we will come. The two hearings, hosted by the Converse County commissioners and design contractor TPT Trails LLC, were the initial phase...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY

