On February 18, 2022, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued opinion KP-0401 holding that Texas’ current child abuse laws prohibited the parents of minor transgender children to allow the use of certain medical and chemical procedures on their children, for it constituted child abuse. Soon thereafter, Governor Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Jamie Masters of the Department of Family & Protective Services (DFPS) stating that he agreed with the opinion and that she “must” immediately commence investigations and if necessary, prosecutions of parents who were committing child abuse. Commissioner Masters publicly stated that she would follow the opinion and the Governor’s directive.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO