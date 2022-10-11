ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Reform Austin

Millions Spent In Air Wars In The Texas Governor Race

With less than a month before election day, both Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke have spared no expense when it comes to advertisment. Despite O’Rourke setting a new precedent for Texan politicians, with his fundraising record, Abbott continues to have a massive financial advantage over his challenger. In June, his campaign announced nearly $20 million in early ad buys for the general election.
Misinformation On Social Media Targets Latinos

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, a wave of misinformation and disinformation is targeting Latino communities online, according to experts. Roughly a quarter of Texas’ eligible voters – 4.4 million people – are Spanish-speakers and they are poised to play a very prominent role in deciding major Texas races, which is why members of Congress and Latino organizations are pressuring social media companies to do more to stop the spread of such misinformation on their platforms ahead of the elections.
Are Ken Paxton’s Donors As Shady As Him?

Despite his legal fallouts and conspiracies, like cheating on his wife, being investigated by the FBI, or fleeing from the law, Attorney General Ken Paxton, remains popular within the Republican Party. Between July 1 and Sept. 29, he managed to raise $2.1 million, while his Democratic challenger, Rochelle Garza, fell...
Texas Democrats Are Winning The Fundraising Game

There are many ways to judge how well a political race is going before voters actually head to the polls. One of those is fundraising, and Texas Democrats are outdoing their Republican opponents. It cannot be overstated how much money can decided an election or, to be more precise, how...
Heart Of The Steal: Texas Family Of Five’s Love Of Trump Led Them to Jail, Probation

By all credible accounts, not only did former president Donald Trump know he lost the 2020 election, but he tried to steal it anyway, and led his misguided followers in an attempt to prevent the lawful transition of power on his behalf on January 6, 2021. Nearly a thousand duped supporters are facing incarceration, like the family of five from Texas who were sentenced Wednesday for their role in the chaos that day.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows

With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
Texas Voter Registration Deadline Is Today!

Today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote. What does this mean?. If you are not registered you won’t be able to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. If you do register, then you have a say in everything on the ballot, from the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke to local state representatives.
Dan Patrick Targets Rural Texas In Media-Shy Bus Tour

On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops. Not only had it already started — it...
Did Kim Kardashian and Ken Paxton Break The Same Law?

Kim Kardashian was accused of violating the law by failing to inform investors that she had been paid to give investment advice by a company offering an investment. She promoted the crypto product Ethereum as a good investment on her Instagram page in June 2021 with a post that said: “This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends have just told me about the EthereumMax token!”
The Texas Supreme Court Intentionally Ignores The Truth: Allows Governor Abbott To Continue His Investigations Of Parents Of Transgender Minor Children

On February 18, 2022, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued opinion KP-0401 holding that Texas’ current child abuse laws prohibited the parents of minor transgender children to allow the use of certain medical and chemical procedures on their children, for it constituted child abuse. Soon thereafter, Governor Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Jamie Masters of the Department of Family & Protective Services (DFPS) stating that he agreed with the opinion and that she “must” immediately commence investigations and if necessary, prosecutions of parents who were committing child abuse. Commissioner Masters publicly stated that she would follow the opinion and the Governor’s directive.
Migrants Help Clean And Rebuild Florida, Despite DeSantis

Despite Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to kick undocumented migrants out of “his” state, Hurricane Ian’s destruction has them running down to Florida to help. Migrants from New York, Louisiana, Houston, and Dallas are lining up to be a part of the labor force needed to clean and rebuild the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Beto Holds 12-Point Lead Over Abbott Among Hispanic Voters

A new “Texas Decides” poll, by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas stations WFAA, KHOU, KENS, and KVUE, reveals that Texas Hispanic voters intend to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Governor, giving him a 12 point lead over his Republican Opponent Gov. Greg Abbott.
