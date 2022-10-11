Read full article on original website
London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest
You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
U.K.・
Grey gap year: the over-60s with a taste for travel on a budget
Boomers are eschewing the traditional cruise holiday in favour of exploring the world with a backpack or in a camper van
London New Year’s Eve fireworks will be back this year after a Covid break
Deciding what to do on NYE in London is a bit of a logistical minefield. A mate’s house party? Or hang out with your awkward Clapham mates in a Simmons in Soho? Whatever you do, you need to be firmly installed at your location of choice by at least 10pm otherwise you risk seeing in the new year in the back of a Toyota Prius on your delayed, traffic-ridden Uber journey into town. But there is one, iconic (and guaranteed to be spectacular) NYE event in the capital that everyone needs to go to at least once in their life: the firework display in central London.
Why is there so little coverage of classical music?
I read with interest your editorial on Daniel Barenboim (9 October). He was given credit for his part in ensuring that “this country can no longer be dismissed internationally … as the land without music”. On 9 October, the final of the BBC Young Musician competition was shown on BBC Four. Other than a listing in your Saturday What’s On section, there was no mention of this in print and just one article online (5 October) a few days before the final.
These are officially Europe’s busiest airports right now
The title of ‘Europe’s busiest airport’s is much contested – but it seems we have a new contender. According to new data, the title has recently been reclaimed by London’s Heathrow Airport. Having processed over 3.6 million passengers in September, Heathrow is now officially busier...
Harry Styles hit in groin with a bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'
Harry Styles was the recipient of a bottle to his groin at his concert in Chicago, but didn't skip a beat or the stage when the incident occurred as seen in viral videos.
Netflix is making your nights in a bit cheaper – but there’s a catch
Netflix have confirmed details of a new membership tier that will include adverts and come at a lower subscription fee. The move comes after a drop in Netflix’s stock price and a fall in subscriber numbers earlier this year. Now the streaming service is also looking to change the way it releases new series.
You can now get 20 percent off Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea tickets
Good news for Disney fans. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are offering a 20 percent discount on one-day park tickets with fixed-date admission until January 31 2023. The promotion is open to both residents of Japan and tourists from overseas. To qualify, you just need to book your ticket online and show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test.
The new Cargo Crew catalogue is here
Look professional and stylish in Cargo Crew’s new uniform range. Time Out friends Cargo Crew have launched their new catalogue called ‘For the People’ – designed for hospo crews, chefs, retail workers, modern corporates, bakers and creatives. Known for creating work uniforms that staff actually want...
Hidden Leaf
Getting to Hidden Leaf, by any other name, would be a little annoying. It does not have a Manhattan address in the sense that addresses on the island mostly follow common-sense formulas with accompanying intersections like, say, 33rd Street and 10th Avenue, which is an easier way to identify Hidden Leaf’s approximate coordinates than “75 Manhattan West Plaza,” its formal designation. Imagine trying that in a taxi.
Kyoto and Osaka restaurants awarded 239 Michelin stars for 2023
The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been kind to the hospitality industry, but Japan’s fine dining establishments continue to shine as brightly as ever. In the 2023 Michelin Guide for Kyoto and Osaka, which was released this month, 192 restaurants in both cities were awarded a combined total of 239 Michelin stars. The stars were distributed as follows:
Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’
The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
The chaos at airports is going to spill over into 2023
It feels like there have been delays and cancellations at UK airports for ever now. And we’ve got bad news – it’s not looking like they’re going to ease up any time soon. Yep, the season of lost luggage and eight-hour queues in the UK isn’t over just yet. Sorry folks.
Protestors have thrown soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery
Two activists from environmental campaigning group Just Stop Oil have carried out a provocative piece of art vandalism in London this morning, throwing Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery. In a video clip, the pair are seen approaching the work, before opening...
The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever
Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild.
