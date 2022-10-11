ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’

 2 days ago
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth.

At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”

“I feel like everybody in America got my mother fucki*g name in their mother fucki*g mouth for no mother fucki*g reason,” the singer exclaimed to boisterous applause.

Her remarks come days after West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to talk race, politics and his recent divorce to socialite Kim Kardashian, among other things. During the 11-minute interview, he claimed that the media was using Lizzo to encourage obesity, calling it part of “a genocide on the Black race.”

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots (that’s a term for telemarketer callers) on Instagram…they attack her for losing weight,” Ye explained.

He continued: “The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it is actually unhealthy. It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that – it’s demonic.”

Lizzo has spoken up about her weight before telling People “We all know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So, can we move on?”

The artist, rumored to weight just over 300 lbs., has become a public figure known to shatter Hollywood standards by embracing body positivity despite size.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she told the magazine. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.”

