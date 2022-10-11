ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

WITN

SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64

A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EOIsCf. A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EOIsCf. 19-year-old dies after car crashes, catches...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/one-person-dead-following-two-vehicle-crash-in-chesapeake/. One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

