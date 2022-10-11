Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Marie Covington to face charges connected to high-speed chase Thursday
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
18-year-old arrested after officers seize 20 pounds of marijuana in VB
18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
Kitty Hawk officer found justified in shooting, killing of dog
The District Attorney reviewed this case and found the actions of the officer were "warranted and justified."
Vehicle crashed into building following police pursuit in Chesapeake
While trying to escape driving down Lafayette Blvd the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in the 2600 block. The crash caused the pickup truck to drive into a building on the side of the road.
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
Driver charged after Virginia Beach car crash
Kristine Irani had minor injuries and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She is charged with failure to yield the right of way.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Church where 2-year-old boy found dead not recognized by NCDHSS as child care facility
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church where 2-year-old boy found dead not recognized …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil …. According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved...
Former Va. Beach police chief updates progress of city's Independent Citizen Review Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are in the home stretch of installing a new level of police accountability in Virginia Beach. Last year, city council unanimously approved the creation of an 11-person civilian-based board that will look at investigations of misconduct and abuses of authority within law enforcement agencies.
2-year-old boy found dead in Chowan County
A 2-year-old previously reported missing in Chowan County died last week.
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Chowan County after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler. Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the...
Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64
A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EOIsCf. A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EOIsCf. 19-year-old dies after car crashes, catches...
One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/one-person-dead-following-two-vehicle-crash-in-chesapeake/. One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved...
Man dies after crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in just after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.
