Read full article on original website
Related
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga County Historical Society to hold picnic meeting at Alpine Church
The Chattooga County Historical Society will hold its annual picnic meeting at Alpine Community Church at 1:30 this Sunday, October 16th. The church is located at 1115 HW 337, in Menlo. The picnic will be in the fellowship hall across the road from the church. The Historical Society will provide drinks, plates, utensils, and plenty of fried chicken. If you wish you may bring a covered dish.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County: GDOT Seeks Public Comment on Two Bridge Projects
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) proposes to replace two bridges in Walker County in the future and has placed information about those two projects online for public review. The first project proposes to replace the existing bridge (Structure ID 295-5055-0) over West Chickamauga Creek, which was built in 1980...
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Business to Reopen Saturday
It has been six long weeks since a beloved downtown Summerville business has been able to open their doors for customers. On September 4th Chattooga County received from 10-14 inches of rain, in twelve hours, with downtown Summerville getting the worst part of the flooding. DIRT Design and Décor had...
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP appeared first on Polk Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Wamp resigns after DUI arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Davis Lundy has resigned his position, according to Mayor Wamp's office in a release sent Monday. Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed in his apparent lack of judgment. Mr. Lundy offered his resignation earlier today, which I accepted. I’m encouraged by the talented team we are building to lead county government into the future and we won’t be slowed by this regrettable distraction.
WDEF
New 178 I-24 East exit now open
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
wrganews.com
Rome Landmarking Committee to Unveil Newly Designated Landmarks
The City of Rome Landmarking Committee invites the public to the unveiling of several newly designated landmarks in the City of Rome. – The ceremony will be held Thu. Oct 20, 2022, & will begin at the first designated landmark at 11 am & conclude at the final landmark location at 1 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
American Idol Finalist Winne Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
WTVCFOX
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
thetouristchecklist.com
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
Comments / 1