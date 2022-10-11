Read full article on original website
West Virginia fed judge: Law against possession of guns with obliterated serial number unconstitutional
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia federal judge has ruled unconstitutional the government law against possession of firearms with obliterated, altered, obscured or removed serial numbers. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin's ruling, if it isn't overturned upon appeal, would strip away an important tool for law...
West Virginia's COVID active case count staying below 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's active COVID case count remained below 1,000 for the fourth straight day, the lowest that measure has been consistently since early May and April. In addition to the active case count of 861, the state reported 276 new cases, bringing the total...
West Virginia & Virginia leaders join forces on energy policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert met recently to discuss the opportunities both states are poised to provide for small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs. Hanshaw said the two state leaders are eager to...
USDA announces nearly $700,000 in West Virginia grants
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven West Virginia organizations will receive grants totaling $658,900 for economic and community development projects through the USDA's Rural Business Development Grant Program. Organizations receiving funding include, according to West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn:
RCBI Recovery Works aims to train and place former
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marshall University's Robert C. Byrd Institute Recovery Works program is working to give formerly incarcerated West Virginians a new lease on life by training them in manufacturing, offering them counseling and aiding them with job placement with companies around the state. Recovery Works is...
West Virginia Hope Scholarship funds to flow as soon as January
CHARLESTON — The board governing West Virginia’s expansive educational savings account program approved provisions Wednesday to re-start the program after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals lifted an injunction blocking it. The Hope Scholarship Board met Wednesday afternoon for the first time since this summer after a...
West Virginia first lady Justice kicks off 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — First lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginians age 19 and up to participate in the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest. Eligible West Virginians are encouraged to create their best Christmas bow, which will be hung on a special “bow tree” at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
West Virginia Senate leaders call Justice proposal 'confusing'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice's car tax rebate proposal is "confusing," according to West Virginia Senate leaders. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, issued a press release Thursday morning responding to Justice's idea to effectively eliminate the state's property tax on vehicles.
West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall. First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.
DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move, which followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights...
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
