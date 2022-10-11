Read full article on original website
Long-time Francis Marion men’s basketball head coach Gary Edwards announces his retirement on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. – Long-time Francis Marion University men’s basketball head coach Gary Edwards announced his retirement on Tuesday (Oct. 11) prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season. FMU officials have named assistant coach Jake Zehnder as the interim head coach for the upcoming campaign. A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Edwards graced the FMU […]
High school football reporter dies after sideline collision
A long-time newspaper reporter in South Carolina has died after suffering an injury while covering a high school football game last week. According to The Sumter Item, Eddie Litaker, 56, was covering the Lakewood-Lake City game Friday night when a play spilled out of bounds before players collided with him. He was reportedly taken to the hospital from the game with a broken leg, and was later scheduled to have surgery to repair the injury on Sunday.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident
An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
1 injured after fight breaks out during team handshake at Johnsonville HS football game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a fight broke out at a football game in Florence County Monday night. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the fight happened following the Johnsonville High School versus Scotts Branch High School football game in Johnsonville. The incident happened during...
Cherry Grove Beach restaurant owners still reeling from Hurricane Ian
CHERRY GROVE BEACH — The owners of a Cherry Grove Beach restaurant are still picking up the pieces more than a week after Hurricane Ian’s storm surge forced nearly two feet of water through their rented Sea Mountain Highway space. The Hot Dog Works, located in the Cherry...
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
Coastal Carolina University Lifted a “Shelter in Place” Order
On Tuesday, Coastal Carolina University issued a shelter in place order. The alert stated that police were responding to a possible abduction in the area of The Cove apartments near CCU’s campus. After a thorough search of the area, no evidence was discovered to prove that an actual abduction had occurred.
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning
If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
Georgetown County urges beachgoers exercise caution against hurricane debris
GEORGETOWN — The days following Hurricane Ian's impact are beginning to bleed together for Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis, but he believes it was Oct. 1 when he got what was arguably his strangest call of the storm's aftermath. Of all things, a statue had washed ashore...
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers
You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?
McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
Florence 1 Schools’ superintendent named ‘S.C. Arts Administrator of the Year’
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader for Florence 1 Schools has been recognized across the state for investing in art in the classroom. Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley was named the 2022 South Carolina Arts Administrator of the Year during a ceremony on Tuesday. The award is presented to...
Haley On Possible White House Run: "We'll Wait And See"
(Myrtle Beach, SC)-- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is keeping the door open for a possible run for the White House. Haley was back in the state this weekend to promoter her new book. At an event in Myrtle Beach, she was asked if she's planning to run for...
