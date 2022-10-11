ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Long-time Francis Marion men’s basketball head coach Gary Edwards announces his retirement on Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Long-time Francis Marion University men’s basketball head coach Gary Edwards announced his retirement on Tuesday (Oct. 11) prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season. FMU officials have named assistant coach Jake Zehnder as the interim head coach for the upcoming campaign. A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Edwards graced the FMU […]
FLORENCE, SC
PennLive.com

High school football reporter dies after sideline collision

A long-time newspaper reporter in South Carolina has died after suffering an injury while covering a high school football game last week. According to The Sumter Item, Eddie Litaker, 56, was covering the Lakewood-Lake City game Friday night when a play spilled out of bounds before players collided with him. He was reportedly taken to the hospital from the game with a broken leg, and was later scheduled to have surgery to repair the injury on Sunday.
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
wfxb.com

The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident

An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Football
State
Iowa State
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Ohio State#College Football#Kansas State#American Football#Fbs#Sec#Auburn#Toughest#Bulldogs
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Coastal Carolina University Lifted a “Shelter in Place” Order

On Tuesday, Coastal Carolina University issued a shelter in place order. The alert stated that police were responding to a possible abduction in the area of The Cove apartments near CCU’s campus. After a thorough search of the area, no evidence was discovered to prove that an actual abduction had occurred.
CONWAY, SC
DeanLand

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers

You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?

McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Haley On Possible White House Run: "We'll Wait And See"

(Myrtle Beach, SC)-- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is keeping the door open for a possible run for the White House. Haley was back in the state this weekend to promoter her new book. At an event in Myrtle Beach, she was asked if she's planning to run for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy