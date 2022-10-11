GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday’s cloudy skies will be much clearer today as high pressure pushes out the gray. Highs will stay in the low 70s despite the increased sunshine. The northeast breeze we had yesterday will be back again today, blowing at a light to moderate 5 to 10 mph. The high pressure system is set to move northeastward which will eventually shift our wind direction and allow cloud cover to move back into the region. These changes are set to occur Wednesday, setting the stage for a wet and soggy Thursday.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO