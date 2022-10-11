Read full article on original website
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light to moderate cloud cover will pass across our skies intermittently through early evening. Sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s will be the big weather story for your Tuesday. By Wednesday, an area of high pressure anchored across Eastern NC will begin to move offshore, delivering with it a southwesterly breeze. As a result temperatures may reach the middle 70s, a slight increase in humidity is possible and additional cloud cover.
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Near average temperatures hold even as sun breaks increase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday’s cloudy skies will be much clearer today as high pressure pushes out the gray. Highs will stay in the low 70s despite the increased sunshine. The northeast breeze we had yesterday will be back again today, blowing at a light to moderate 5 to 10 mph. The high pressure system is set to move northeastward which will eventually shift our wind direction and allow cloud cover to move back into the region. These changes are set to occur Wednesday, setting the stage for a wet and soggy Thursday.
WITN
11 AM Tropical Weather Outlook: Karl maintains tropical storm strength over the Southern Gulf of Mexico
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Karl, after forming Tuesday evening, continues to slowly organize over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The system will move north-northwest today before making a complete 180° turn tomorrow, taking the center of Karl southward towards southern Mexico. Karl will remain a tropical storm until it makes landfall where it will degrade rapidly. The U.S. will feel no impacts from Karl. Karl is the only system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, named or otherwise.
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
WITN
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
WITN
Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Eastern Carolina are investigating an early morning house fire. According to the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old US 64 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Several crews were called in to help including those from Williamston, Griffin,...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is known for being first in aviation and it will soon be among the first to have a drone-smart airport. Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County has partnered with Xelevate, a company out of Washington, D.C. involved in unmanned technology, to open a drone school.
WITN
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
Airport expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - City and business leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting of a new hangar at Kinston Regional Airport Wednesday. The hanger became the latest installment to the nation’s second-largest private aviation company. Hanger number four for flyExclusive is something that has been in the works...
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
wcti12.com
Three Jacksonville schools locked down out of caution due to nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Due to an incident near the Wal-Mart on the corner of US 17 and Western Blvd., three Onslow County schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said students remained inside and outdoor activities were suspended. Schools...
WITN
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
WITN
Pet of the Week: Canis
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
WITN
Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
