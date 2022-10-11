Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Boy reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMPH.com
2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to Plano Avenue and Reid Street for reports of a carjacking. When deputies arrived, they learned from the victims that they were stranded on the side of...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Officer borrows bike to catch suspects in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer borrowed a citizen’s bike in order to catch fleeing suspects in Madera. The Madera Police Department says one of their officers was responding to a business for reports of people trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill. When the officer arrived, he...
KMPH.com
Man shot in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno. Police responded to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street for reports of a man shot. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened on the Fresno Street offramp of Highway 99. According to...
KMPH.com
2 women with baby robbed at gunpoint, zip tied inside Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women and a baby were robbed at gunpoint inside a home in Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of the 14400 block of Avenue 284 on Tuesday afternoon. According to the women, the man was inside the home...
KMPH.com
Man accused of stealing service medallions from Visalia burial sites arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 37-year-old Visalia man has been arrested in connection to property thefts and vandalism at the Visalia Cemetery. Eight or nine service medallions in total were stolen from niches at the cemetery in August. Two of those were at the niche for Tulare County Sheriff...
KMPH.com
Police say no credible threats following social posts at Mission Oak High School in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare Joint Union High School District received information on Monday about multiple social media posts about a threat of a shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives from the Tulare Police Department investigated and located the origin of the social media threat. They interviewed...
KMPH.com
Student dies a week after he was hit by a car near Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash, DUI is suspected according to CHP
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The CHP is now investigating a deadly crash. Around 2:45 Tuesday morning, CHP responded to the crash near Avenue 12 and Road 30, just west of Madera Community College. When officers arrived, they learned a woman driving a Toyota Scion was traveling east on Avenue...
KMPH.com
Fresno Police warns about scam calls
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
KMPH.com
Arrest made in connection to Oct. 1st motorcycle club murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at a motorcycle club in Fresno earlier this month. Police responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at 2019 W McKinley Ave. near Hwy 99 around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1st. for the report of a shooting.
KMPH.com
Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
KMPH.com
Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kao Nou Xiong
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kao Nou Xiong. Kao Xiong is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Theft by a Caretaker from an Elder Adult. 40-year-old Xiong is 4' 9" tall, 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KMPH.com
Candlelight vigil to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma
SELMA, Calif. — Hundreds of candle lights lit up in Selma on Wednesday night to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma. Loved ones and even strangers gathered together around the gazebo in Lincoln Park to share stories of Jolissa. “Father God, I come to you right now in the...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
KMPH.com
Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
KMPH.com
Man gets 4 years for possession and sale of fentanyl and meth in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Tulare man was sentenced to 4 years in custody after he pleaded no contest to felony sale of narcotics, felony possession for sale of narcotics, and misdemeanor child neglect. 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano was arrested for possessing a large amount of narcotics for sale...
