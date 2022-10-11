ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

KMPH.com

Boy reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to Plano Avenue and Reid Street for reports of a carjacking. When deputies arrived, they learned from the victims that they were stranded on the side of...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Officer borrows bike to catch suspects in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer borrowed a citizen’s bike in order to catch fleeing suspects in Madera. The Madera Police Department says one of their officers was responding to a business for reports of people trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill. When the officer arrived, he...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno. Police responded to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street for reports of a man shot. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened on the Fresno Street offramp of Highway 99. According to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Student dies a week after he was hit by a car near Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash, DUI is suspected according to CHP

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The CHP is now investigating a deadly crash. Around 2:45 Tuesday morning, CHP responded to the crash near Avenue 12 and Road 30, just west of Madera Community College. When officers arrived, they learned a woman driving a Toyota Scion was traveling east on Avenue...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police warns about scam calls

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made in connection to Oct. 1st motorcycle club murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at a motorcycle club in Fresno earlier this month. Police responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at 2019 W McKinley Ave. near Hwy 99 around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1st. for the report of a shooting.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kao Nou Xiong

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kao Nou Xiong. Kao Xiong is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Theft by a Caretaker from an Elder Adult. 40-year-old Xiong is 4' 9" tall, 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Candlelight vigil to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma

SELMA, Calif. — Hundreds of candle lights lit up in Selma on Wednesday night to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma. Loved ones and even strangers gathered together around the gazebo in Lincoln Park to share stories of Jolissa. “Father God, I come to you right now in the...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
SELMA, CA

