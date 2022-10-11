Read full article on original website
Redhouse kicks off new season with “Angels in America”
(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse Arts Center is opening their 2022-23 season this weekend with one of the great American plays that revolutionized theatre: “Angels in America, Part 1 – Millennium.”. Artistic Director Temar Underwood and actor Corey Landis were in this show together at Ohio University just...
“Buddy” hits the Landmark Theatre Thursday night
(WSYR-TV) — Buddy Holly was only 22 when he died in a plane crash more than 60 years ago. In his short career, he had a huge influence on music and popular culture. Andrew Harvey joins Steve and Allison to talk about his role in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”
Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York
Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome
SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Extraordinary Talent: Kayla LaVine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ever wonder what happens to the Extraordinary Talent Carrie Lazarus features each week here, NewsChannel 9 has an exciting update to share. A tiny dancer from Liverpool we met seven years ago is living her dream. Don’t let her size fool you, Kayla...
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
Colin Mochrie performing in Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage as part of their tour, “Scared Scriptless.”. They’re taking their wits to Syracuse when they perform at the Oncenter this Friday.
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York
If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22
BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
Yes, October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, this October has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to mid-next week. Syracuse hasn’t even felt its first freeze of the season, but Central New York could be in store for at least some snow in the air by the middle of next week!
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
CMC’s Haunted House continues to scare
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CMC Dance Company has been serving Cicero since 1997. And for the last 20 years, their biggest fundraiser, the CMC haunted house, has generated plenty of money to assist its dancers and even more scares to the community. Owner and Artistic Director Marjorie Taylor joined Bridge Street Thursday to show off some of the house and tell us the house’s backstory.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
