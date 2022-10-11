ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds 30 new pickleball courts to community parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks. A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park. Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN

