Every year brings at least a handful of exciting new stars in the big leagues, but the 2022 MLB rookie class is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Atlanta Braves teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been the cream of the crop, but they are by no means the only rookies who made a major impact right out of the gates.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO