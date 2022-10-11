ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close

The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 Schedule

Three of the four division series in Major League Baseball could reach their conclusions on Saturday. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies vaulted themselves into 2-1 leads over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, with home wins on Friday. Closing the series against the two NLCS participants...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Rookies of the 2022 Season

Every year brings at least a handful of exciting new stars in the big leagues, but the 2022 MLB rookie class is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Atlanta Braves teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been the cream of the crop, but they are by no means the only rookies who made a major impact right out of the gates.
Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom, Mets Had 'Good Conversation' About Free Agency, GM Billy Eppler Says

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Friday that he recently had a positive discussion with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about free agency. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Eppler said the talk occurred after the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday, noting, "He knows how we feel. I know how he feels. It was a good conversation."
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
Bleacher Report

Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

Rainy conditions in the Bronx have forced Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees to be postponed. Per an official statement from the Yankees, Thursday's forecast of "sustained inclement weather" caused the game to be rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report

Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season

If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
Bleacher Report

Warriors' James Wiseman Seen as Top Breakout Candidate in NBA by Anonymous GM

At least one NBA executive believes Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman could be primed for a big 2022-23 season. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on the HoopsHype Podcast an anonymous NBA general manager named Wiseman as their top breakout candidate, saying, "We just saw the best of him in Japan. They'll feature him in ways that'll make his life easy."
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report

Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
