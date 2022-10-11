Read full article on original website
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss
Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 Schedule
Three of the four division series in Major League Baseball could reach their conclusions on Saturday. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies vaulted themselves into 2-1 leads over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, with home wins on Friday. Closing the series against the two NLCS participants...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Rookies of the 2022 Season
Every year brings at least a handful of exciting new stars in the big leagues, but the 2022 MLB rookie class is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Atlanta Braves teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been the cream of the crop, but they are by no means the only rookies who made a major impact right out of the gates.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom, Mets Had 'Good Conversation' About Free Agency, GM Billy Eppler Says
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Friday that he recently had a positive discussion with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about free agency. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Eppler said the talk occurred after the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday, noting, "He knows how we feel. I know how he feels. It was a good conversation."
Bleacher Report
Yordan Álvarez Heralded as 1 of MLB's 'Best Hitters' as Astros Take G2 over Mariners
Yordan Álvarez broke the hearts of Seattle Mariners fans for the second consecutive game in the American League Division Series to give the Houston Astros a commanding 2-0 series lead. Two days after his walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, Álvarez propelled the Astros to...
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
Bleacher Report
Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather
Rainy conditions in the Bronx have forced Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees to be postponed. Per an official statement from the Yankees, Thursday's forecast of "sustained inclement weather" caused the game to be rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report
Why Mets Shouldn't Overspend for Jacob deGrom amid Latest MLB Free Agency Rumors
The New York Mets won 101 games this season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, a 2-1 series loss to the San Diego Padres has shifted New York's focus to the offseason. Free agency figures to be a major focus for the Mets and franchise...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers Listening on Star RB After Rhule Firing
Christian McCaffrey could be playing for another team come next month. With the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, the Carolina Panthers are "listening" to offers for the veteran running back following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who notes "a deal might not be easy to complete."
Bleacher Report
Predicting Knicks' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season
If the New York Knicks hope to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season, they'll need a good chunk of this roster to exceed expectations. Fortunately, this locker room is littered with players who appear to be at least several stories beneath their ultimate ceiling. While no internal growth...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' James Wiseman Seen as Top Breakout Candidate in NBA by Anonymous GM
At least one NBA executive believes Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman could be primed for a big 2022-23 season. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on the HoopsHype Podcast an anonymous NBA general manager named Wiseman as their top breakout candidate, saying, "We just saw the best of him in Japan. They'll feature him in ways that'll make his life easy."
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Bleacher Report
Why Patrick Kane Should be Ready to Leave Blackhawks amid NHL Trade Rumors
The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an 0-2 start to the NHL season after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. It's possibly a sign of things to come, as they are likely to struggle throughout the 2022-23 campaign. There's also one big question surrounding Chicago: Will Patrick...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge 'More Likely Than Not' to Remain with NY in Free Agency
MLB sources reportedly predict superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will re-sign with the New York Yankees as a free agent following the 2022 season. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday rival executives expect the Yanks will "pay the freight," which is projected at around $300 million or "somewhere in that area:"
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons on Relationship with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We Never Really Spoke'
Despite being teammates for five-plus seasons, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid never had much of a relationship off the court. Speaking to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons said he and Embiid "never really spoke" during their time together with the Philadelphia 76ers:. "I don't think there was really a relationship there....
