ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
cohaitungchi.com
Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why
Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
Women who become diabetic at young age likely to begin menopause early, study shows
Women who become diabetic at a young age are likely to enter the menopause early, a new study has found. Scientists from the University of Toronto followed more than 11,000 women to understand the long-term implications of pre-menopause diabetes on women’s reproductive health. They found that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Researchers found that an early age diagnosis of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes was associated with women developing menopause early. Those with an early diabetes diagnosis were more likely to develop menopause earlier than women who did not...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
Fairfield Sun Times
Noninvasive Test Might Easily Spot Asthma in Preschoolers
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing an infant wheeze for the first time can be scary for new parents, as wheezing is known to raise a child’s risk of developing asthma. There’s been no easy way to predict a child will actually develop the respiratory condition without...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
Is It Safe To Take Blood Pressure Medications During Pregnancy?
High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) is a condition when you have higher-than-normal blood pressure readings. You might have high blood pressure if your readings are consistently around 120-129 systolic with less than 80 mm Hg diastolic, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Generally speaking, this serious condition affects about half of American adults, but many are unaware they have it, per AHA.
MedicalXpress
Women may experience different PCOS symptoms depending on where they live
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in Alabama may be more likely to have excessive hair growth and insulin resistance, whereas women with PCOS in California may be more likely to have higher testosterone levels, according to new research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. PCOS affects...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
MedicalXpress
Hormone therapy may help prevent shoulder pain and loss of motion in menopausal women
Women aged 40 to 60 years are most affected by adhesive capsulitis, a painful orthopedic disorder characterized by sudden shoulder pain and loss of range of motion. There has been limited research around the disorder's predilection for perimenopausal women, but a new study found that hormone therapy may protect against it. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
Having a Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis at a Younger Age Is Linked to Poorer Outcomes
New research has found that the age at which people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing serious complications. The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed health data from more than 36,000 Americans aged 50 and above. The researchers found...
ajmc.com
Hydroxychloroquine for Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome Does Not Lower Risk of SLE
However,. the researchers said their findings should not be interpreted as completely refuting the possibility that hydroxychloroquine might be a useful tool in preventing or slowing the development of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A new study is casting doubt on hopes that hydroxychloroquine use among people with primary Sjögren’s syndrome...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep Apnea Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Sleep apnea (also known as obstructive sleep apnea or OSA) is a sleep disorder occurring in about 25% of men and nearly 10% of women. Sleep apnea describes when a person stops and starts breathing again throughout the night because their upper airway becomes blocked during sleep. Having a narrow airway can increase the risk of sleep apnea. This ongoing breathing disruption means you get less oxygen while you sleep as well as worse sleep overall.
