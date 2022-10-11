Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Sabine VanderLinden – Alchemy Crew – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we sat down with Sabine VanderLinden, the Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Alchemy Crew, a venture commercialisation lab for the insurance sector and financial services institutions. With over 25 years’ experience delivering growth strategies within the insurance industry, VanderLinden talks about the power of digital ecosystems...
ffnews.com
Nicos Vekiarides – Attestiv – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Nicos Vekiarides, Co-Founder and CEO of Attestiv, at ITC Vegas. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Attestiv uses AI to automate fraud detection for photos and documents, enabling insurers to manage risk more effectively and mitigate losses.
ffnews.com
Alexander Martin – Clearspeed – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas 2022, we caught up with Alexander Martin, the Co-Founder and CEO of Clearspeed, a company specialising in voice analytics technology, which was founded in 2016 to disrupt the vetting industry. Martin explains how insurers are using Clearspeed’s AI-enabled technology to fast track claims and accurately identify fraud.
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
ffnews.com
Freelance Payroll Solution Solar Staff Launches in the USA
Solar Staff, an international payment and task management solution for companies and contractors, has announced its launch in the United States. Solar Staff automates interaction between 700,000 independent contractors and more than 1,600 businesses from 45 markets including SPLAT, SumSub, Atomic Wallet and Adguard. The company was founded using only...
ffnews.com
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
ffnews.com
Breaking the late payments cycle
Late payments are a big problem most businesses are familiar with. Given the current economic environment and inflation crises, late payments have significantly impacted whether a business stays afloat. An FSB study published in the Small Business Index (SBI) found that just last year, one in three business owners noted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
ffnews.com
Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian
Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.
ffnews.com
CellPoint Digital Strengthens Leadership Team With New Appointments
CellPoint Digital, a global leader in payment orchestration, has added payment industry veterans and innovators to its leadership team in important roles in Product, Revenue, Marketing, Strategy and Business Alignment. Tom Randklev joins as Global Head of Product having spent eight years at Global Payments. Based in Atlanta, Tom specialises...
ffnews.com
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
ffnews.com
Janne Häyrynen to head Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA
Janne Häyrynen, LL.M., D.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), has been appointed Head of Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA for a five-year term, commencing 15 November 2022. The Head of Legal Unit is a member of the FIN-FSA’s management group and reports directly to the Director General. The Legal...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
ffnews.com
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
ffnews.com
Broadridge Teams with MX to Power Data Aggregation and Financial Wellness Solution
To provide financial advisors with an innovative holistic view into all aspects of an investor’s financial journey, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with open finance leader MX to utilize the company’s financial data aggregation and personalized financial management automation solutions. This is another example of providing wealth management firms with value-driving, differentiating point solutions to optimize advisor productivity and insights for client growth and transformation.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Partnership Approach” – Prasangi Unantenne, Wise Platform in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Prasangi Unantenne, Head of Implementation for Wise Platform, addresses the top five misconceptions institutions have about working with fintechs. Bank/fintech partnerships have come a long way over the last few years, but common misconceptions about how they work and what they can achieve still remain. It’s easy to see why,...
hospitalitytech.com
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
ffnews.com
PCF Insurance Services Acquires West Virginia Agency, Infuse Insurance
PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Infuse Insurance, an independent, community-based agency offering a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions. “We’re thrilled to welcome Infuse Insurance, a young, high-growth agency that now anchors our footprint in West Virginia,” said...
Comments / 0