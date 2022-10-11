Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO