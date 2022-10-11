Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
wtoc.com
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools Celebrates Pre-K Week, Georgia Pre-K Turns 30
Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program turns 30 this year, and October’s annual Pre-K Week is a time to showcase its benefits and encourage leaders to visit classrooms and read to children. October 3-7, marked the 12th annual Georgia Pre-K Week, and community leaders, volunteers and legislators around the state and...
WJCL
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- The Chatham County Police Department released a statement saying they seized evidence that will help move the Quinton Simon case forward. Chatham County Police still haven’t said what they think may have happened to Quinton, though they continue to search for any leads. Chief...
Memorial Health Savannah earns Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation
Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction. The distinction recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The...
wtoc.com
Commissioners working to apply for grant money to remove railroad crossings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings. “Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”. Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to...
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulloch County Schools will hold pop-up job fair on Oct. 25 at Sallie Zetterower
Bulloch County Schools is hiring. A pop-up job fair will be held Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. The event will help fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. Come apply for jobs at the fair. Multiple positions are...
Midtown residents express concern about police chases, safety
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street. A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power. “Our concern is […]
wtoc.com
Metter Police warn students of pranks during homecoming week
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students have traded pranks back and forth during homecoming week for decades. But police are reminding them and their parents that taking things too far can lead to real trouble. Metter Police say the last thing they want is to stop some...
wtoc.com
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
WJCL
Savannah coach helping with CPR student outreach after saving woman's life at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. — CPR is a skill you’ll never know when you might need. And for coach Tim Jordan, athletic director for Savannah High, it was the difference between life and death on a beautiful day at Daffin Park. “Sometimes you’re just put in the right place at...
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
Comments / 0