ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reidsville, GA
Statesboro, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Statesboro, GA
Lifestyle
City
Statesboro, GA
County
Bulloch County, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Bulloch County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Statesboro, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools Celebrates Pre-K Week, Georgia Pre-K Turns 30

Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program turns 30 this year, and October’s annual Pre-K Week is a time to showcase its benefits and encourage leaders to visit classrooms and read to children. October 3-7, marked the 12th annual Georgia Pre-K Week, and community leaders, volunteers and legislators around the state and...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Inspect Service#General Health#Ga#Parrish St Portal
FOX Carolina

Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- The Chatham County Police Department released a statement saying they seized evidence that will help move the Quinton Simon case forward. Chatham County Police still haven’t said what they think may have happened to Quinton, though they continue to search for any leads. Chief...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Midtown residents express concern about police chases, safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street. A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power. “Our concern is […]
wtoc.com

Metter Police warn students of pranks during homecoming week

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students have traded pranks back and forth during homecoming week for decades. But police are reminding them and their parents that taking things too far can lead to real trouble. Metter Police say the last thing they want is to stop some...
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy