Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Schools: Status quo, or is it time for change?
11 school board candidates share their thoughts in three forums. Voters will have a crowded ballot of choices in this November’s election for Polk County’s nonpartisan school board. Three recent forums have provided insights into the candidates’ educational vision, their system priorities, and how to bridge the divisiveness and rancor of the past two years.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Chase offense booms as big plays ruin Polk’s victory hopes
FOREST CITY – Boom. Boom. Boom. So sounded Friday evening the cannon that Chase fires after touchdowns. So went the Trojan offense in racking up those scores. The big plays that Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis worried about this week came to pass – and run. Chase had five touchdown plays of 50 yards or longer, those propelling the Trojans to a 48-27 victory over Polk County in a Mountain Foothills 7 clash in Allen Stadium.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Stacy Bradley Design highlights handcrafted fashion at TIEC
In early September, the latest addition to the Tryon International Equestrian Center, Stacy Bradley Design, owned by Katherine Kurz, set up shop at Cabin 14B on the retail row by the Silo Bar. The cabin-sized boutique specializes in several unique brands that create one-of-a-kind and handcrafted fashions to provide an...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County District Court results 9/21/22
In Polk County District Court on Sept. 21, 2022 with Judge Mack Brittain presiding, 85 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Jerry Lee Alexander was convicted of possession of schedule II controlled substance. Alexander was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation, 10 days in jail with credit for time served, a $200 fine and court costs.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
