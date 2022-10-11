Read full article on original website
Related
Blink-182 reunion tour to feature Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus
Blink-182’s members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are reuniting for their first tour together in nearly 10 years. On Twitter, the band announced that they were coming to their fan’s hometowns when they shared a video of people getting excited about their upcoming tour. Blink-182 also...
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
RELATED PEOPLE
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said one riff took listeners out of their comfort zone, and we can hear his point.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Jimmy Page Made 2 Major Changes Before Recording ‘Led Zeppelin II’ and He Was Clearly Inspired by Them
Jimmy Page made two major changes before recording 'Led Zeppelin II,' including one courtesy of Joe Walsh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimmy Page Once Said His Drug Use Never Got Out of Hand, but 1 Led Zeppelin Album Paints Another Picture
Part of Led Zeppelin's rock 'n' roll lifestyle included Jimmy Page’s drug use, which he never felt got out of hand though it nearly fractured the band.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs about different types of women was similar to The Beach Boys' "California Girls."
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Mark Hoppus Will Dive Deeper Into Blink-182 and Cancer Battle in Upcoming Memoir
Watch: Blink 182 & Foo Fighters Cover Band FINAL Battle. Mark Hoppus will soon go from "Adam's Song" to "Mark's Book." The Blink-182 bassist recently revealed he's working on a memoir that details his life in the rock band, as well as his battle with lymphoma. "I started writing a...
NME
Mark Hoppus discusses the “burden” of keeping Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge a secret
Mark Hoppus – the bassist, vocalist and founding member of Blink-182 – has spoken about the band’s long-awaited reunion with original guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015. Speaking on his Apple Music show After School Radio (as transcribed by Billboard), Hoppus expressed his relief...
1 Beatles Song Didn’t Become a Top 10 Hit Until the 1990s
One of The Beatles' songs was partially completed by a rock star who was a member of a group that peaked in the 1970s.
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023
Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Got it Right When He Explained Why the Band Worked So Well
John Paul Jones, once explained why Led Zeppelin worked so well together, and he was completely right.
Comments / 0