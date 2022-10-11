ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates

(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Post Malone
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
MUSIC
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy