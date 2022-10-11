ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20

CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Driver killed in rear-end collision on Cobb Parkway Friday

According to a public information release from Officer SA Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12:59 p.m. According to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI

A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck claims life of Cumming woman

A Cumming woman died Tuesday night in a collision with a truck on Ga. 20 at the entrance to Lakeland Plaza in Cumming. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Alison Flowers, 43, of Cumming, died when her Hyundai Sonata failed to yield and turned in front of the Freightliner truck.
CUMMING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan man killed after walking in highway

Authorities have identified a Newnan man killed after walking in the middle of a dark road Friday evening. Eric Davis, 43, was struck and killed by a car after walking in the middle of Franklin Highway, according to Coweta County Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The incident occurred Friday evening when...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA

