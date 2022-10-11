Read full article on original website
2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars
ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway...
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days
(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman. Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
cobbcountycourier.com
Driver killed in rear-end collision on Cobb Parkway Friday
According to a public information release from Officer SA Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12:59 p.m. According to...
Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge. Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Monroe Local News
WSCO Alerts: Vehicle pursuit ends in crash; entering auto complaints continue and assault and stalking arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 26 – Oct. 5 – 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. ZONE 6. Arrest- 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Battery and Interference with a...
accesswdun.com
Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI
A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
Actress Honi Jones Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of a man she allegedly killed driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. The crash happened near North Avenue. According to the [..]
accesswdun.com
Wreck claims life of Cumming woman
A Cumming woman died Tuesday night in a collision with a truck on Ga. 20 at the entrance to Lakeland Plaza in Cumming. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Alison Flowers, 43, of Cumming, died when her Hyundai Sonata failed to yield and turned in front of the Freightliner truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Man wanted in Fulton arrested after ‘unprovoked’ killing in New York
A man wanted in Fulton County after he failed to show up for a court date was arrested on a murder charge this month in New York state after an “unprovoked” shooting that left a bystander dead, authorities said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man killed after walking in highway
Authorities have identified a Newnan man killed after walking in the middle of a dark road Friday evening. Eric Davis, 43, was struck and killed by a car after walking in the middle of Franklin Highway, according to Coweta County Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The incident occurred Friday evening when...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
New tech lets Fulton school buses turn traffic lights green
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new program is allowing school buses in Fulton County to see a lot of green. New technology gives them green lights on the road, which advocates say boosts their efficiency, gets students to school more safely and on time and reduces fuel consumption. “What...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
