WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
WDEF
New 178 I-24 East exit now open
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
allongeorgia.com
WALKER: State of the County Update Presented at Chamber Luncheon
Shannon Whitfield, Chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, presented a State of the County report to members of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce recently. Some of the highlights included:. Total liabilities have reduced from $74.2 million in December 2016 to $24 million as of August 31, 2022.
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Unveils Permanent Supportive Housing Proposal For Revitalization Of Derelict Airport Inn
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday asked the City Council to support a plan to revitalize a dilapidated motel to support more than 70 new units of permanent supportive housing. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel, formerly the Airport Inn, which once rezoned will transform from a community nuisance...
WTVC
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
WTVC
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
WDEF
CPD Rolls Out 48 New Patrol Vehicles
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is rolling out 48 new SUV’s each each equipped with red and blue light bars on their roof. Each bar is a solid color, and they’re set at an angle to increase visibility from the sides. “For years, we’ve gone...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
WTVCFOX
Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight
DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
fox5atlanta.com
Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire
ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
WTVCFOX
Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 12th
Phillip McCollum, 46 of Centre, charged arrested on a Fugitive From Justice warrant, by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Crane, 55 of Cedar Bluff, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cedar Bluff Police Department. Justin Bushard, 30 of Pinson, Al, charged with...
wrganews.com
Rome Landmarking Committee to Unveil Newly Designated Landmarks
The City of Rome Landmarking Committee invites the public to the unveiling of several newly designated landmarks in the City of Rome. – The ceremony will be held Thu. Oct 20, 2022, & will begin at the first designated landmark at 11 am & conclude at the final landmark location at 1 pm.
