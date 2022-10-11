Read full article on original website
Ohio Fishing Duo Caught Stuffing Their Walleye Have Been Charged With 3 Felonies
If you’ve been following fishing news lately, there’s a great chance you’ve heard about Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski, the Ohio fishermen who were caught stuffing their walleye with eight pounds of sinkers and filets to cheat their way to victory at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio.
'I wouldn’t be here without her': Geauga County couple praises 911 dispatcher for her life-saving help
CHARDON, Ohio — It was the most terrifying call that Kyle Root has made. "She's not breathing, she's not breathing!" he said to Geauga County 911 dispatchers Saturday night. His fiancé, Madison Zwahlen, had a severe asthma attack at their home in Middlefield and stopped breathing. "My fiancé...
Woman almost loses ear in deer attack during 5K race
Rebecca Heasley is an avid participant in 5K races with her sister, but her passion for running took an unexpected turn when she was attacked by a deer while participating in the ‘Space Race’ in Willowick.
Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation
Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
WMUR.com
'I hope they feel the love': Florida hurricane victims rebuilding after receiving generous donation
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Floridians return to hurricane-hit island. Everything Bill and Barbara Mudge owned sat out on their curb last week after Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters ruined their New Smyrna Beach home of nearly 30 years. But as they say, when one door closes, another opens....
WMUR.com
Dog rescued from Kentucky gets wheelchair from New Hampshire's Walkin' Pets; now looking for home
A puppy is looking for his forever home with some help from New Hampshire-based Walkin' Pets. Baby Steven was rescued from Kentucky where he had been shot with a BB gun, causing paralysis. Sweet Paws Rescue brought him to Massachusetts for medical treatment. Once he was strong enough, Walkin' Pets...
WISH-TV
DNA identifies remains found in 1994 in Hancock County as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — DNA has determined remains found in 1994 under a Hancock County bridge belonged to a Cleveland, Ohio, woman, the county sheriff’s department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Doreen M. Tiedman, 34, was known to hitchhike throughout the United States. She’d not been...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident
"I'm pretty good at picking out where there's shady stuff going on," Jacob Runyan said
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
foodsafetynews.com
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
One-third of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts; local centers closing
A third of all counties in the U.S. are considered “maternity care deserts,” according to the latest March of Dimes report released Tuesday.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
columbusunderground.com
Local Farmer Helps Revive the Monarch Butterfly Population Across the Country
Admired for their striking color and annual, 3,000-mile journey across the country, the migratory monarch butterfly is one of a kind. This past July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the once-populous subspecies is now endangered. Their alarming decline is due to deforestation, climate change and the widespread use of pesticides. Herbicides in particular are detrimental to monarch survival because they destroy their main food source: milkweeds. Monarchs, also referred to as the “milkweed butterfly,” feed on this critical plant as caterpillars in order to grow into healthy butterflies. It’s also the only plant in which monarchs lay their eggs. While the state of this beloved, essential insect is in danger, local farmer Ed Kapraly is taking efforts to make this crucial plant more accessible across the country.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio
Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
