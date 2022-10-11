Admired for their striking color and annual, 3,000-mile journey across the country, the migratory monarch butterfly is one of a kind. This past July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the once-populous subspecies is now endangered. Their alarming decline is due to deforestation, climate change and the widespread use of pesticides. Herbicides in particular are detrimental to monarch survival because they destroy their main food source: milkweeds. Monarchs, also referred to as the “milkweed butterfly,” feed on this critical plant as caterpillars in order to grow into healthy butterflies. It’s also the only plant in which monarchs lay their eggs. While the state of this beloved, essential insect is in danger, local farmer Ed Kapraly is taking efforts to make this crucial plant more accessible across the country.

