Lake County, OH

TripAdvisor Blog

Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation

Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
Travel Maven

Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
foodsafetynews.com

Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery

Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
columbusunderground.com

Local Farmer Helps Revive the Monarch Butterfly Population Across the Country

Admired for their striking color and annual, 3,000-mile journey across the country, the migratory monarch butterfly is one of a kind. This past July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the once-populous subspecies is now endangered. Their alarming decline is due to deforestation, climate change and the widespread use of pesticides. Herbicides in particular are detrimental to monarch survival because they destroy their main food source: milkweeds. Monarchs, also referred to as the “milkweed butterfly,” feed on this critical plant as caterpillars in order to grow into healthy butterflies. It’s also the only plant in which monarchs lay their eggs. While the state of this beloved, essential insect is in danger, local farmer Ed Kapraly is taking efforts to make this crucial plant more accessible across the country.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
