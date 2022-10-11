Read full article on original website
Severed finger left at crime scene in Burlington helps ID suspect, police say
A severed finger left behind at the scene of an attempted home invasion last week in Burlington led investigators to a suspect in the case, police said.
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 in May 2022
Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.
Man charged after chase with Randolph County deputies, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Randolph County deputies on a chase on Wednesday. Deputies say they pulled over Steven Brent Barnhart, 39, of Archdale, and discovered he had multiple warrants for failure to appear. Deputies say they asked Barnhart to turn his car off and step […]
Man arrested after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into garage during pursuit with law enforcement in Graham
GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and […]
1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
Man facing charges after stealing dogs from NC animal shelters
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The sheriff’s office said three dogs were stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Now, they believe the same suspects stole dogs in another county. Three pit bulls, including one named Wessie, were stolen out of their kennels early Monday morning. “It’s definitely a...
WXII 12
Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘Friend’ robs man at knife point and leaves him on interstate, North Carolina cops say
The suspect is accused of driving away in the man’s new car.
alamancenews.com
Man arrested for high-speed chase after he leaves hospital from injuries suffered
A 23-year-old motorist faces a whole catalog of criminal charges after he allegedly led police officers and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through a large swath of Graham’s city limits. This breathless pursuit, which occurred on the evening of September 28, reportedly began when a driver later...
Attempted rape charge for man accused in assault of Circle K clerk, North Carolina police say
An early morning assault on a gas station clerk took place in Sanford on Tuesday. Police said the attacker was actively assaulting a 21-year-old female when they arrived at the scene.
Lexington police looking for man who allegedly stabbed roommate
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say. According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument. The fight […]
Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WBTV
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
abc45.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Attempted Home Invasion
BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
WXII 12
Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
