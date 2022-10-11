ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archdale, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Huff#Violent Crime
WXII 12

Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Lexington police looking for man who allegedly stabbed roommate

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say. According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument. The fight […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Attempted Home Invasion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy