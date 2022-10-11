ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Motley Fool

Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday

Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Uber, Lyft, AZZ And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. AZZ Inc. AZZ shares dipped 22.1% to close at $30.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's trading, 517 companies set new 52-week lows. Microsoft MSFT was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SenesTech SNES was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kinnate Biopharma KNTE shares traded down 33.88% to reach...
Benzinga

PepsiCo To Surge Over 12%? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $420 For This Stock

Wedbush boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $185 to $190. Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $169.56 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $550 to $420. Morgan Stanley...
