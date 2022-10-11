Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise
Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
CNBC
Jim Cramer on markets: The best thing investors can do is wait
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets ahead of the open on Tuesday. Cramer also weighs in on recession warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says market rallies will have a ‘short shelf-life’ until the Fed beats inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market rally will be temporary until the economy cools down. Markets have been roiled this year due to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recession fears. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market...
CNBC
A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their retirement due to rising consumer costs, according to a new study
High inflation is quickly shaping up to be the most disruptive force to the financial health of retirees. More than a third of Americans today feel unprepared or unsure if they are on track for retirement, according to a recent survey. A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their...
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
PepsiCo signals resilient demand as price increases boost forecasts
Oct 12 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) on Wednesday raised its annual forecasts for revenue and profit on the back of fresh price increases for its sodas and snacks to battle runaway costs while signaling resilient demand.
Motley Fool
Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday
Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
The stock market is poised for a 'significant relief rally' after the S&P 500 tests key 3,500 support level, Katie Stockton says
The 3,505 level for the S&P 500 represents a 50% retracement from the March 2020 COVID lows of about 2,200 and the January high of about 4,800.
Uber, Lyft, AZZ And Other Big Losers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. AZZ Inc. AZZ shares dipped 22.1% to close at $30.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
Uber facing FTC probe over rewards complaints: report
The Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations related to ride-share company Uber's soon-to-end rewards program, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's trading, 517 companies set new 52-week lows. Microsoft MSFT was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SenesTech SNES was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kinnate Biopharma KNTE shares traded down 33.88% to reach...
PepsiCo To Surge Over 12%? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $420 For This Stock
Wedbush boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $185 to $190. Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $169.56 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $550 to $420. Morgan Stanley...
