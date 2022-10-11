Read full article on original website
No. 1 Alabama releases depth chart ahead of Tennessee game
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
Four-star, in-state athlete ready to visit Vols again for Alabama game
Another of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend to attend the Vols' showdown with rival Alabama.
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
Aggies Slide Up SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies are off this week, but their loss to Alabama actually helped them move up a bit in the rankings.
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
Vanderbilt at Georgia odds, picks and predictions
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC) visit the 2nd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) Saturday. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Vanderbilt vs. Georgia school odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Vanderbilt...
PHOTOS: Vols' seven-game win streak against Alabama from 1995-2001
The Tennessee-Alabama football series was first played in 1901. The Vols and Crimson Tide played to a 6-6 tie in Birmingham, Alabama. Tennessee’s first win in the series came in 1904, defeating Alabama, 5-0, in Birmingham. The Vols recorded a seven-game win streak against Alabama from 1995-2001. Tennessee-Alabama game...
No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule
A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
