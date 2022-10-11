ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt at Georgia odds, picks and predictions

The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC) visit the 2nd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) Saturday. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Vanderbilt vs. Georgia school odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Vanderbilt...
The Associated Press

No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule

A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
