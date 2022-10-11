Read full article on original website
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do itDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Phil Weiser, Colorado's Democratic attorney general, nabs endorsement from Republican state lawmaker
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, won an endorsement on Wednesday from Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who credited the incumbent with "showing up" in rural Colorado and putting politics aside. Coram, a Montrose rancher, is the latest prominent Colorado Republican to back Weiser, who is facing a challenge...
Election security top concern for DougCo clerk candidate
Karen Lindberg Jefferson is the Democratic candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. |Karen Lindberg Jefferson. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 15, 2022.
KJCT8
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council schedules executive session on proposed gun laws
Broomfield City Council unanimously agreed to hold an executive session Oct.18 to receive legal advice on eight proposed firearm ordinances. Broomfield City and County Attorney Nancy Rodgers requested the executive session during the City Council meeting Tuesday. Neither the public nor the media can attend executive sessions. “The substance of...
DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation
Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.
coloradopolitics.com
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO
Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
EDITORIAL: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
newsy.com
Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do
An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
Daily Record
Colorado board of education to consider conservative “American Birthright” guidelines in social studies standards debate
A Republican member of the Colorado State Board of Education will introduce an amendment Wednesday for her colleagues to consider a set of social studies standards modeled after Florida’s guidelines that emphasize patriotism when the group meets to vote on the civics and media literacy portion of the guidelines.
broomfieldleader.com
Public hearing held on Broomfield’s 2023 proposed budget
Broomfield City Council held a public hearing Tuesday about the city and county’s 2023 proposed budget of $571 million. The budget includes a capital improvements budget of $129.2 million, and a government operating budget of $191 million. In comparison, the proposed operating budget for 2022 was $174 million, and that was revised to the final 2022 budget of $198 million.
sentinelcolorado.com
Survey: Faith in Colorado’s election system strong with Dems, falters among GOP
Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so. It comes down to partisanship: Democrats often believe in the integrity of the voting system, while Republicans generally remain more skeptical. This is all according to survey research from the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too
The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
$400 million swing in resort's property tax value upheld by Colorado appeals court
With a $400 million difference in property value on the line, Colorado's second-highest court has sided with Adams County in upholding a $676.5 million valuation of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The owner of the 1,501-room hotel near Denver International Airport attempted to argue the amenity-rich convention center's...
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans.
broomfieldleader.com
Bright Health will not offer individual health plans for 2023
Bright Health will not offer individual health plans (insurance for people who do not get coverage from an employer) in 2023 in all of its existing markets across the country. In Colorado, this means that its individual plans will not be available for the coming year on the state’s health exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, as well as being unavailable from the company directly (known as “off-exchange”). Earlier this year, Bright also made the decision not to offer small group plans (for small employers with less than 100 employees) in Colorado next year, as noted in the Division of Insurance (DOI) release of preliminary 2023 plan information in July.
coloradosun.com
Bright Health is pulling out of Colorado’s insurance market. That’s a blow to a Polis-backed initiative.
Health insurance company Bright Health announced Tuesday that it won’t offer insurance plans in Colorado next year, meaning roughly 55,000 people in the state will need to find new coverage. The decision is part of a move by Bright to pull out of every state in which it operates...
broomfieldleader.com
Boulder Valley School Board examines diversity hiring efforts
Boulder Valley School District will review its hiring efforts to bolster its percentage of educators of color during its school board meeting tonight. In 2019, Boulder Valley unveiled its “All Together for All Students” strategic plan, which among other objectives sought to increase recruitment of diversity hires. For...
