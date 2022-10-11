ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cpr.org

University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior

University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Westminster, CO
Elections
City
Westminster, CO
City
Erie, CO
Broomfield, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Superior, CO
Government
City
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Elections
Westminster, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Erie, CO
Government
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council schedules executive session on proposed gun laws

Broomfield City Council unanimously agreed to hold an executive session Oct.18 to receive legal advice on eight proposed firearm ordinances. Broomfield City and County Attorney Nancy Rodgers requested the executive session during the City Council meeting Tuesday. Neither the public nor the media can attend executive sessions. “The substance of...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Suzie Glassman

DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Housing Affordability#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#State#Democrat#Republican#House
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Public hearing held on Broomfield’s 2023 proposed budget

Broomfield City Council held a public hearing Tuesday about the city and county’s 2023 proposed budget of $571 million. The budget includes a capital improvements budget of $129.2 million, and a government operating budget of $191 million. In comparison, the proposed operating budget for 2022 was $174 million, and that was revised to the final 2022 budget of $198 million.
BROOMFIELD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Survey: Faith in Colorado’s election system strong with Dems, falters among GOP

Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so. It comes down to partisanship: Democrats often believe in the integrity of the voting system, while Republicans generally remain more skeptical. This is all according to survey research from the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans. 
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Bright Health will not offer individual health plans for 2023

Bright Health will not offer individual health plans (insurance for people who do not get coverage from an employer) in 2023 in all of its existing markets across the country. In Colorado, this means that its individual plans will not be available for the coming year on the state’s health exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, as well as being unavailable from the company directly (known as “off-exchange”). Earlier this year, Bright also made the decision not to offer small group plans (for small employers with less than 100 employees) in Colorado next year, as noted in the Division of Insurance (DOI) release of preliminary 2023 plan information in July.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Boulder Valley School Board examines diversity hiring efforts

Boulder Valley School District will review its hiring efforts to bolster its percentage of educators of color during its school board meeting tonight. In 2019, Boulder Valley unveiled its “All Together for All Students” strategic plan, which among other objectives sought to increase recruitment of diversity hires. For...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy