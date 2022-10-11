ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andytown Coffee will offer an amazing It’s-It creation at its new Outer Richmond shop

By Photo Credit: @andytowncoffeesf/Instagram
hoodline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Weekly

Check out these Bay Area restaurants for Indigenous People’s Day

For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People’s Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Indigenous chefs.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints

Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
foodgressing.com

iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]

One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Eater

8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them

We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Coffee Shops#Iced Coffee#Beaches#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Andytown Coffee#Outer Richmond#Springline
hoodline.com

North Beach crowds show their 'amore' for the 154th Italian Heritage Parade

The fog proved to be a buzzkill for the crowds that flocked to the waterfront Sunday to catch the Blue Angels' final Fleet Week performance. The marine layer's stubborn refusal to dissipate forced officials to cancel the popular show. But a little fog couldn't dampen the spirits of the thousands who congregated just up the hill in North Beach to enjoy another of the weekend’s colorful spectacles, the 154th San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade. The longest continuously running parade of its kind in the U.S., the annual event celebrates the contributions and culture of Italian Americans in the Bay Area and beyond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in San Francisco in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)

As a California local, I’ve made trips to San Francisco almost every year and have expertise in choosing where to stay in San Francisco. San Francisco receives millions of visitors a year and offers enough accommodation options to house them all. The outright number of places to stay in San Francisco can be overwhelming at first, but I’m here to help!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ultimatemaitai.com

Sunday Brunch at San Jose’s Dr Funk Tiki Bar

Dr. Funk has been doing brunch on Sundays for a couple months now, so we went over to sample it. The menu has some nice boozy cocktail options, along with some traditional and Hawaiian food offerings. Mrs Mai Tai and I enjoyed the Thai-Chi and Puka Punch cocktails that were...
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods

SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy