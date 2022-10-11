Andytown Coffee will offer an amazing It’s-It creation at its new Outer Richmond shop

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Francisco Weekly
Check out these Bay Area restaurants for Indigenous People’s Day
For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People’s Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Indigenous chefs.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodgressing.com
iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]
One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoodline.com
North Beach crowds show their 'amore' for the 154th Italian Heritage Parade
The fog proved to be a buzzkill for the crowds that flocked to the waterfront Sunday to catch the Blue Angels' final Fleet Week performance. The marine layer's stubborn refusal to dissipate forced officials to cancel the popular show. But a little fog couldn't dampen the spirits of the thousands who congregated just up the hill in North Beach to enjoy another of the weekend’s colorful spectacles, the 154th San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade. The longest continuously running parade of its kind in the U.S., the annual event celebrates the contributions and culture of Italian Americans in the Bay Area and beyond.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Francisco in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)
As a California local, I’ve made trips to San Francisco almost every year and have expertise in choosing where to stay in San Francisco. San Francisco receives millions of visitors a year and offers enough accommodation options to house them all. The outright number of places to stay in San Francisco can be overwhelming at first, but I’m here to help!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
ultimatemaitai.com
Sunday Brunch at San Jose’s Dr Funk Tiki Bar
Dr. Funk has been doing brunch on Sundays for a couple months now, so we went over to sample it. The menu has some nice boozy cocktail options, along with some traditional and Hawaiian food offerings. Mrs Mai Tai and I enjoyed the Thai-Chi and Puka Punch cocktails that were...
Tail-or made: SF restaurant offers $75 3-course meals for dogs
The new gourmet restaurant for dogs, which opened last month in the Mission District, offers lavish artisanal meals for your favorite good boy or girl priced at up to $75.
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
Comments / 0