Conway, SC

WMBF

Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The site of a Grand Strand water park could soon be home to a number of new homes in Surfside Beach. Records obtained by WMBF News show a rezoning application was filed for Wild Water & Wheels by Marrob LLC, Wild Water & Wheels Inc. and Surfside Beach Associates Inc. Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus signed as an agent and owner of all three companies in the application.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Residents & North Myrtle Beach officials discuss 10-year plan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, North Myrtle Beach residents and city officials discussed the Destination Master Plan. It’s a ten-year-plus plan that lays the groundwork to improve tourism without damaging residents’ quality of life. City residents took part in a round table discussion and...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach water park may soon become housing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known water park in Surfside Beach will potentially soon become mixed-use businesses and housing. A rezoning application filed in Surfside Beach lists the Wild Water & Wheels property and requests to expand the zoning to include multifamily and commercial units. The developer on...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

The Housing Market in Myrtle Beach has Shifted a Little

Data reports show that the price of homes in Myrtle Beach has risen as the population has increased. The housing market has shifted from a seller’s market to a more neutral market, which means sellers still have the advantage but buyers now have wiggle room to negotiate the price. Rocket Homes reported data shows that single-family homes in Myrtle Beach average nearly $242 thousand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

USPS to hold job fairs in Florence this month

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. Right now, they are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join their mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond. As...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two Lowcountry shellfish beds reopen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday will reopen two Lowcountry shellfish harvesting beds after their closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shellfish Management Areas 05 and 10A will open at sunrise Wednesday. Area 05 includes Georgetown County’s North Inlet and Winyah Bay areas. Area 10A includes […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools staffing and curriculum update

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the schools’ standards for learning materials. School leaders want to change the way schools get materials and also want to be more involved in the process. The board has recommended that a full-time virtual program not be created.     “We […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence road to be renamed in honor of late Sgt. Terrence F. Carraway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence road will be renamed in honor of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The "Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway" would be the portion of the Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County west of the Darlington/Florence County line to a point west of its intersection with South Carolina Highway 340.
FLORENCE, SC

