Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Conway proposed alcohol consumption zone will be ‘good for business,’ restaurant says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.” The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully […]
WMBF
Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The site of a Grand Strand water park could soon be home to a number of new homes in Surfside Beach. Records obtained by WMBF News show a rezoning application was filed for Wild Water & Wheels by Marrob LLC, Wild Water & Wheels Inc. and Surfside Beach Associates Inc. Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus signed as an agent and owner of all three companies in the application.
wpde.com
Residents & North Myrtle Beach officials discuss 10-year plan
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, North Myrtle Beach residents and city officials discussed the Destination Master Plan. It’s a ten-year-plus plan that lays the groundwork to improve tourism without damaging residents’ quality of life. City residents took part in a round table discussion and...
WMBF
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year. With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
To stay residential or go commercial? Opinions flow against Conway property rezoning
A rezoning request for a half-acre property brought more than a dozen people to the Conway Planning Commission meeting Monday to voice their concerns about the potential rezoning. The property in question sits at the corner of Forest View Road and Church Street. And the owners – Joseph and Georgia...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach water park may soon become housing
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known water park in Surfside Beach will potentially soon become mixed-use businesses and housing. A rezoning application filed in Surfside Beach lists the Wild Water & Wheels property and requests to expand the zoning to include multifamily and commercial units. The developer on...
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
wpde.com
Why did Horry County taxes increase? Realtor breaks down everything you need to know
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County tax bills started going out this week and if any are surprised by this year's bill, you're not alone. Dozens of homeowners this week have said they are shocked by the increased property tax on their bill. The tax assessor's office in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxb.com
The Housing Market in Myrtle Beach has Shifted a Little
Data reports show that the price of homes in Myrtle Beach has risen as the population has increased. The housing market has shifted from a seller’s market to a more neutral market, which means sellers still have the advantage but buyers now have wiggle room to negotiate the price. Rocket Homes reported data shows that single-family homes in Myrtle Beach average nearly $242 thousand.
wpde.com
USPS to hold job fairs in Florence this month
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. Right now, they are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join their mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond. As...
Two Lowcountry shellfish beds reopen Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday will reopen two Lowcountry shellfish harvesting beds after their closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shellfish Management Areas 05 and 10A will open at sunrise Wednesday. Area 05 includes Georgetown County’s North Inlet and Winyah Bay areas. Area 10A includes […]
The Post and Courier
FedEx distribution center coming to Myrtle Beach on site of former Hard Rock Park
MYRTLE BEACH — FedEx is making a nearly $64 million investment in Horry County by way of a new distribution center built on land in Myrtle Beach that previously housed two failed theme parks. Construction on the 251,000-square-foot warehouse located on Theater Drive in the Fantasy Harbour complex is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
live5news.com
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
wpde.com
Horry County Schools, Habitat for Humanity partner up to build home for local mom, 5 kids
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, representatives from Horry County Schools, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, and the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association gathered at the Academy for Technology and Academics to announce the launch of their partnership to provide a home to Green Sea native April Collier and her five children.
Horry County Schools staffing and curriculum update
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the schools’ standards for learning materials. School leaders want to change the way schools get materials and also want to be more involved in the process. The board has recommended that a full-time virtual program not be created. “We […]
wpde.com
Florence road to be renamed in honor of late Sgt. Terrence F. Carraway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence road will be renamed in honor of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The "Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway" would be the portion of the Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County west of the Darlington/Florence County line to a point west of its intersection with South Carolina Highway 340.
Comments / 0