Luray, VA

John Andrew Lineberger

John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C. and Luray, VA passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1964 at Lancaster, Ohio and was the son of Miriam Arleta (Oatney) Lineberger of Lancaster and the late Henry Ivan Lineberger. John held a Bachelor’s...
Blood drive Thursday at American Legion

LURAY — A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Crowded kindergarten

October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.
SHENANDOAH, VA

