John Andrew Lineberger
John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C. and Luray, VA passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1964 at Lancaster, Ohio and was the son of Miriam Arleta (Oatney) Lineberger of Lancaster and the late Henry Ivan Lineberger. John held a Bachelor’s...
Blood drive Thursday at American Legion
LURAY — A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Sheriff’s Office obtains felony warrant for arrest of man potentially linked to missing person case
LURAY, Oct. 11 — The Page County Sheriff’s Office issued an online post Tuesday morning announcing a felony warrant obtained for the arrest of Marcus Lee Lewis, who has now been identified as a “person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.”. Bradford was last...
Voters have until Monday, Oct. 17 to register for casting ballots in Nov. 8 general election
LURAY, Oct. 11 — Page County residents have one more week to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. While in-person voting began Sept. 23 at the Page County Government Center on South Court Street, the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 17. Those wishing to vote...
Crowded kindergarten
October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.
Plum runs for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in homecoming victory over Bath
LURAY, Sept. 30 — This week Page Valley News awards a belated “Athlete of the Week” honor to Page County High School senior quarterback Hayden Plum, who rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-25 homecoming win over Bath County on Sept. 30.
