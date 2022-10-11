October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.

