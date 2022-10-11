Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council begins budget review
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium. Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:. City Manager. Parks, Recreation...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of Martin Way affordable housing, Intercity Transit improvements
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee has recommended the approval of the land use of two projects - Martin Way affordable housing project at 111 Pattison Street NE and Intercity Transit - South Improvements at 526 Pattison Street SE on October 5. Martin Way housing project. According to engineering planning examiner...
The Suburban Times
Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831 Passed
TACOMA, Wash. – On October 11, the Tacoma City Council passed Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831, prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in Tacoma as well as Aspen Court (a City-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility) and all public property within 200 feet of Tacoma’s mapped rivers, waterways, creeks, streams, and shorelines.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School District September 2022 Board Review
Clover Park School District announcement. During its Sept. 12 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner. Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Banner discussed community engagement, enrollment, bond re-financing, the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) and union contract...
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
The Suburban Times
Affordable Housing Action Strategy Provides 2022 Update
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma provided an update on the Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during the City Council Study Session on October 11. During the presentation, 2025 Strategic Manager, Jacques Colon, and the AHAS Teams gave a presentation that included an overview of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, project status updates for 2022, and a discussion about the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies and emphasis on home-ownership.
The Suburban Times
Brunch and Toy Drive for JBLM Santa’s Castle
Lakewood Republican Women announcement. The Lakewood Republican Women invite you to a brunch and toy drive to benefit JBLM Santa’s Castle on Saturday, November 5 (11:30 AM Social, 12:00 PM Brunch/Speaker). Cost is $25.00 per person and will be held at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club (13204 Country...
KING-5
Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm
A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
The Suburban Times
Classical Trained Flutist Jeannie Hill Making Special Appearance at October FAB Fest
The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) committee is delighted to announce that classically trained flutist Jeannie Hill will be making a special appearance at the 10th Annual FAB Fest on October 14 and 16th.. Ms. Hill is a founding member of the Northwest Sinfonietta and Director of the Northwest Flute Collegium. She has performed throughout the Pacific Northwest and currently resides in Lakewood, WA.
The Suburban Times
TPD, Titus-Will partner on CATCON ID project
Tacoma Police Department announcement. In an effort to combat the high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will in project CATCON ID. The goal of this initiative is to etch each car’s catalytic converter for free w/ an ID number. To learn more visit https://bit.ly/TPDcatcon.
q13fox.com
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
The Suburban Times
How TPU manages noxious weeds
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Invasive non-native plants like Scot’s broom, evergreen blackberry, and English ivy grow in the Green River Watershed, competing with native plants and interfering with wildlife food and habitat. Learn how we manage terrestrial and aquatic noxious weeds: http://MyTPU.org/Watershed.
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
The Suburban Times
Recreation Center Reopens on November 14
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Parks and Recreation Center, located at 808 Valley Ave NW, is set to reopen on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 am. Patrons will once again be able to recreate in our newly updated Center. Acquired by the City from the YMCA in the...
The Suburban Times
Enhancing Service Delivery to West Pierce Communities
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. With 9-1-1 calls for service continuing to increase every year, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) continues to evolve as an all-hazards response provider. Adaptive approaches in resource deployment to address the demands of increased call volume has been essential to the needs of the community.
The Suburban Times
T Line returns to service October 11
Sound Transit announcement. Work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has advanced to the point where regular T Line service can resume. Service will terminate at Commerce Street Station (cross street South 11th) until the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year. Outbound passengers will have to exit the train at Commerce Street Station. Inbound passengers in the direction of Tacoma Dome can board trains on the platform across the street and should use designated crosswalks to access the platform.
KOMO News
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach
TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Chronicle
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
