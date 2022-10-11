ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council begins budget review

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium. Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:. City Manager. Parks, Recreation...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831 Passed

TACOMA, Wash. – On October 11, the Tacoma City Council passed Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831, prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in Tacoma as well as Aspen Court (a City-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility) and all public property within 200 feet of Tacoma’s mapped rivers, waterways, creeks, streams, and shorelines.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District September 2022 Board Review

Clover Park School District announcement. During its Sept. 12 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner. Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Banner discussed community engagement, enrollment, bond re-financing, the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) and union contract...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Affordable Housing Action Strategy Provides 2022 Update

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma provided an update on the Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during the City Council Study Session on October 11. During the presentation, 2025 Strategic Manager, Jacques Colon, and the AHAS Teams gave a presentation that included an overview of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, project status updates for 2022, and a discussion about the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies and emphasis on home-ownership.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Brunch and Toy Drive for JBLM Santa’s Castle

Lakewood Republican Women announcement. The Lakewood Republican Women invite you to a brunch and toy drive to benefit JBLM Santa’s Castle on Saturday, November 5 (11:30 AM Social, 12:00 PM Brunch/Speaker). Cost is $25.00 per person and will be held at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club (13204 Country...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm

A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
YELM, WA
The Suburban Times

Classical Trained Flutist Jeannie Hill Making Special Appearance at October FAB Fest

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) committee is delighted to announce that classically trained flutist Jeannie Hill will be making a special appearance at the 10th Annual FAB Fest on October 14 and 16th.. Ms. Hill is a founding member of the Northwest Sinfonietta and Director of the Northwest Flute Collegium. She has performed throughout the Pacific Northwest and currently resides in Lakewood, WA.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD, Titus-Will partner on CATCON ID project

Tacoma Police Department announcement. In an effort to combat the high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will in project CATCON ID. The goal of this initiative is to etch each car’s catalytic converter for free w/ an ID number. To learn more visit https://bit.ly/TPDcatcon.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
The Suburban Times

How TPU manages noxious weeds

Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Invasive non-native plants like Scot’s broom, evergreen blackberry, and English ivy grow in the Green River Watershed, competing with native plants and interfering with wildlife food and habitat. Learn how we manage terrestrial and aquatic noxious weeds: http://MyTPU.org/Watershed.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Recreation Center Reopens on November 14

City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup Parks and Recreation Center, located at 808 Valley Ave NW, is set to reopen on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 am. Patrons will once again be able to recreate in our newly updated Center. Acquired by the City from the YMCA in the...
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Enhancing Service Delivery to West Pierce Communities

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. With 9-1-1 calls for service continuing to increase every year, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) continues to evolve as an all-hazards response provider. Adaptive approaches in resource deployment to address the demands of increased call volume has been essential to the needs of the community.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

T Line returns to service October 11

Sound Transit announcement. Work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has advanced to the point where regular T Line service can resume. Service will terminate at Commerce Street Station (cross street South 11th) until the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year. Outbound passengers will have to exit the train at Commerce Street Station. Inbound passengers in the direction of Tacoma Dome can board trains on the platform across the street and should use designated crosswalks to access the platform.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA

