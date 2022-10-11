Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
Christopher Edwards, 50; incomplete
Christopher "Chris" Edwards, 50, of Newport, NC, and formerly of Virginia, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Charles Willis, 80; service October 12
Charles Manly Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 12th, at Vergie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island, presided by Bishop James Morris. Charles Manly was born to Mary Frances Lewis and Louie...
Morehead City names new police chief
- A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones. During the ceremony, Dixon...
William Corbett, 77; service October 13
Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
Joseph Hyman, 68; service October 14
Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary,...
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles (Chuck) Dorn Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Subsistence fishers catch dinner, but get more from casting
A little past 7 p.m. on a mid-September evening in Beaufort, North Carolina, pink clouds stretch across the sky and reflect in the water, surrounding the Newport River Pier as the sun fades. Scattered along the pier in clusters, are nine people who intermittently cast baited fishing hooks into the water.
Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert
NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
Halloween costume contests in Carteret County
If you would like to add your contest to the list, please submit your details to Matthew Adkins at matthew@thenewstimes.com. Oct 22: Halloween Bash, 6 p.m., Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro. Oct 22: Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m., The Bar at Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport.
David Cerovac, 70; incomplete
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
Input sought on community resilience
RALEIGH — Residents of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments region are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to provide input on strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to...
Jacksonville VFW holding scholarship competition
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A VFW post in Eastern North Carolina is urging students to apply for the “Voice of Democracy and Patriots” scholarship competition. The nationwide competition will award $30,000 to one student. VFW post 9133 in Jacksonville is hoping that the student will be from Onslow County. High school students, who apply will […]
Carteret Health Care Hospice recognized as top program
- A local healthcare program was recently recognized for their exceptional service to the community. Carteret Health Care Hospice was named by data analytics company Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer" after being ranked in the top 5% of all SHP clients in 2021. “SHP is proud...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support public schools
I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.
