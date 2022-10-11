Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
techunwrapped.com
The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Digital Trends
The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale
Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Apple Insider
Microsoft cranks up entire Surface line with new Intel processors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of its about-annual upgrade cycle, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus featuring new Intel processors have debuted at about the same price points as the previous models.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
Eve’s new HomeKit Light Switch features Thread and support for 3-way wiring
Eve is out with its third-gen HomeKit Light Switch today with two notable upgrades – Thread support and compatibility with 3-way switch setups by just adding one of the new switches. Read on for all the details on this handy future-ready smart home light switch. Eve launched its third-gen...
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Digital Trends
October Prime Day: MacBook Air price crashes to $799
If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple M1 MacBook Air, here’s a great deal you may not have expected. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also known as Prime Day October, has plenty of Prime Day deals. During this special event you buy the M1 MacBook Air today for just $799, down $200 from the usual $999.
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, Sony Xperia 5 III, smart TVs, and more
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.
Cult of Mac
Did you know your office walls need pegboards? They do. [Setups]
Sometimes the hero of a computer setup isn’t the computer itself. And it may not be a slick external display or other peripherals, either. In today’s featured MacBook Pro setup, a newly added LG UltraFine display gets some attention, but the real star is something a bit more pedestrian mounted on the wall behind it.
ZDNet
Still on sale: Score SkyTech Shadow's gaming PC for $200 off on Amazon
Even though the October Amazon sale has ended, the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 series gaming desktop PC is still discounted to $1,000, which is roughly $200 off. This sale is advertised as 26% off the list price of $1,350, but we've seen a standard price of $1,200 this past year. That makes this deal offers roughly 17% off what you could expect to pay outside of a sale or special event.
Cult of Mac
This clever new desk mat charges your iPhone and AirPods
You may not consider the humble desk mat a necessity in your computer setup. But what if you could charge your smartphone and earbuds charging case just by placing them on your desk? You can with the new Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat. Accessories maker Journey unveiled it Thursday. “This...
Cult of Mac
Ugreen Nexode 140W Charger is a compact, multiport powerhouse [Review]
In the fast-growing world of increasingly compact-yet-powerful gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, Ugreen is a player. The company has expanded its line of multiport chargers and recently sent me its Nexode 140W model to try out. I found it potent, reasonably compact and a fine purchase for most people who need...
