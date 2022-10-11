ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downsville, NY

Times Leader

Police capture wanted man after chase

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Scranton Man Arrested After 2-Vehicle Crash in Delaware County

A Scranton man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 10 on October 1st. An investigation determined Osman Mendoza-Garcia had been following another vehicle when the vehicle in front of him started...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
CANTON, NY
chronicle-express.com

Fatal car crash in Italy

ITALY– Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road near Olney Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries Oct. 7, at approximately 9 a.m. Naples Fire and Ambulance, Medic 55, Yates Emergency Management, and a Yates County Coroner also responded. Deputies say the...
iheart.com

Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges

An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash

LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

