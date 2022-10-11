Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware County crash leads to DWI arrest
On October 1st in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies observed a vehicle that appeared to have gone off of the roadway and sustained damage.
State police: 2 officers killed in police-involved shooting, 1 seriously injured in Bristol
Two police officers were killed, and one is seriously injured following a police-involved shooting in Bristol involving three officers, state police say.
Police capture wanted man after chase
WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities investigating deadly fire in Cambria
Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Niagara County. The fire happened on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria Wednesday morning.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Scranton Man Arrested After 2-Vehicle Crash in Delaware County
A Scranton man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 10 on October 1st. An investigation determined Osman Mendoza-Garcia had been following another vehicle when the vehicle in front of him started...
Four killed in Niagara County crash identified
Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision.
whcuradio.com
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
Two Stolen Cars, Troopers, Police Chiefs, Drones, Dogs, All in Cortland County Incident
New York State Police are sorting through the thefts of two cars, a couple vehicle pursuits, a crash and the apprehension of four central New York residents that brought out troopers, deputies, city and village police, two police chiefs, a bloodhound and a drone in Cortland County. Authorities say a...
Schoharie County traffic stop nabs suspected car thief
Three people were arrested in Middleburgh on Wednesday. Edward Abraham, 37, of Schoharie, Joseph Romberg, 40, of Middleburgh, and Summer Coons, 28, of Richmondville, face multiple drug charges.
Hudson man accused of felony drug possession, jailed
The Hudson City Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man Monday on felony drug possession charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
Items Stolen In New Paltz Home Burglary Have Been Sold On Facebook, Police Say
State Police are asking the public for help locating items that were allegedly stolen from a Hudson Valley home during a burglary. The incident took place in Ulster County on Friday, Sept. 16 in New Platz on Route 373. "Some of the proceeds of this burglary have been sold on...
chronicle-express.com
Fatal car crash in Italy
ITALY– Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road near Olney Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries Oct. 7, at approximately 9 a.m. Naples Fire and Ambulance, Medic 55, Yates Emergency Management, and a Yates County Coroner also responded. Deputies say the...
iheart.com
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges
An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash
LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
Comments / 0