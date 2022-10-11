SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO