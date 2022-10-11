ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metcalfe County, KY

lakercountry.com

Lady Laker Volleyball falls to Warren East

The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team fell to the Warren East Lady Raiders last night. The Lady Lakers lost in two sets with the Lady Raiders taking the first set 32-30 before taking the first set 25-19. The JV team picked up a 2-1 win over Warren East. The...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced

BOWLING GREEN — The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is adding three new members. Katy Cecil, Addie Henry, and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class. The 2022 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, Nov. 4, on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Jeannetta Frances Burton Chumbley, age 79, of Russell Springs

Jeannetta Frances Burton Chumbley, age 79, of Russell Springs, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 with her children by her side at Baptist Health East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. (Eastern time) in the...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 3, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 3 – Oct. 7, 2022. Robin R. Phillips, 51, of Campbellsville, and Larry W. Phillips, 57, of Russell Springs. Angela M. Hicks, 48, and Kevin E. Coop, 49, both Cave City.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Metcalfe County, KY
Sports
County
Metcalfe County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wymt.com

Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

New FCS agent to be welcomed at reception today

The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception today for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs, across from Mighty Dollar.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

21 new COVID cases reported in Russell County

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up one case from last week’s total. Neighboring Pulaski County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 27. Nearby Taylor County had 26 cases, Adair reported 16...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Branscum to serve on KY Chamber Executive Committee

Russell Springs resident Steve Branscum will serve on the executive committee for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce this year. Branscum will serve as the Vice Chair for Communications and Marketing on the committee. Branscum is one of 12 members of the committee comprised of business leaders from across the commonwealth.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
#Volleyball#High School
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

This week is FAFSA Week

This week is FAFSA Week at Russell County High School. Students who are planning to attend a college or university next year need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Russell County High School College and Career Readiness Counselor Robin Rixon gives more details about what parents...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
NewsBreak
Sports
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Spike 16 Cents Per Gallon In West Kentucky

After weeks of relief coming at the gas pump, reality has set back in for petroleum prices in west Kentucky. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Price October 10 Report, west central Kentucky gas stations are reporting average prices of $3.45 — a 16-cent jump from last week. A...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Holiday assistance sign-ups today, next Tuesday at ANC

With Christmas just over two months away, the Russell County School District is asking parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today, Thursday, October 13th or next Tuesday, October 18th to sign up for holiday assistance.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.

A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate

PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County indictments released

An Adair County grand jury released indictments yesterday. Corey T. Caldwell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Autumn S. Powell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Edward Thomas Jolly on...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening

The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street in Russell Springs. The council is expected to discuss park improvements, among other topics. We’ll have more on tomorrow’s local news following the meeting....
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

