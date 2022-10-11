Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball falls to Warren East
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team fell to the Warren East Lady Raiders last night. The Lady Lakers lost in two sets with the Lady Raiders taking the first set 32-30 before taking the first set 25-19. The JV team picked up a 2-1 win over Warren East. The...
wcluradio.com
2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced
BOWLING GREEN — The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is adding three new members. Katy Cecil, Addie Henry, and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class. The 2022 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, Nov. 4, on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
lakercountry.com
Jeannetta Frances Burton Chumbley, age 79, of Russell Springs
Jeannetta Frances Burton Chumbley, age 79, of Russell Springs, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 with her children by her side at Baptist Health East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. (Eastern time) in the...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 3, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 3 – Oct. 7, 2022. Robin R. Phillips, 51, of Campbellsville, and Larry W. Phillips, 57, of Russell Springs. Angela M. Hicks, 48, and Kevin E. Coop, 49, both Cave City.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
lakercountry.com
New FCS agent to be welcomed at reception today
The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception today for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs, across from Mighty Dollar.
lakercountry.com
21 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up one case from last week’s total. Neighboring Pulaski County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 27. Nearby Taylor County had 26 cases, Adair reported 16...
lakercountry.com
Branscum to serve on KY Chamber Executive Committee
Russell Springs resident Steve Branscum will serve on the executive committee for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce this year. Branscum will serve as the Vice Chair for Communications and Marketing on the committee. Branscum is one of 12 members of the committee comprised of business leaders from across the commonwealth.
WTVQ
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
lakercountry.com
This week is FAFSA Week
This week is FAFSA Week at Russell County High School. Students who are planning to attend a college or university next year need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Russell County High School College and Career Readiness Counselor Robin Rixon gives more details about what parents...
Fox 19
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
WLWT 5
Amber Alert canceled, missing 16-year-old Kentucky girl found safe
Kentucky State Police confirm Lovick has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing out of Kentucky. Police said 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen getting in to a blue, Lexus ES350, with a white license...
WBKO
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of alleged discrimination against a special education student. “Addie is your typical eight-year-old. She loves to play with her sisters, she sings, she dances,” said Brandi LeMay. “The only difference that we...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Spike 16 Cents Per Gallon In West Kentucky
After weeks of relief coming at the gas pump, reality has set back in for petroleum prices in west Kentucky. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Price October 10 Report, west central Kentucky gas stations are reporting average prices of $3.45 — a 16-cent jump from last week. A...
lakercountry.com
Holiday assistance sign-ups today, next Tuesday at ANC
With Christmas just over two months away, the Russell County School District is asking parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today, Thursday, October 13th or next Tuesday, October 18th to sign up for holiday assistance.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
wcluradio.com
At least one dead after early morning crash along interstate
PARK CITY — Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 65 in northern Barren County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday. At least one vehicle is involved. Kentucky State Police confirmed the crash involves a fatality. The southbound portion of the roadway near mile...
lakercountry.com
Adair County indictments released
An Adair County grand jury released indictments yesterday. Corey T. Caldwell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Autumn S. Powell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Edward Thomas Jolly on...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street in Russell Springs. The council is expected to discuss park improvements, among other topics. We’ll have more on tomorrow’s local news following the meeting....
