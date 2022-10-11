Read full article on original website
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
NBC 29 News
Early flu season concerns in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow and is one of three states on its map recording moderate levels of the flu. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says this early spike in cases, along with other trends, is concerning. “When we look to places...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
wmra.org
False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond
A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
California couple trafficked meth from West Coast to Southwest Virginia
"I'm connected with the Sinaloa Cartel" -- A California couple has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in rural Southwest Virginia.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
LIST: Here’s when and where fall foliage will be the best across Virginia
Virginia's varying topography allows for a wide range of time when hunting for the best colors in the Commonwealth. To the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains boast the earliest color change, as peak time can be seen from Bristol, north of Roanoke in early October. To the east, Virginia's lowland Tidewater region will wrap up the season with premium foliage estimated to arrive in mid to late October.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
timesvirginian.com
This Week From Del. Matt Fariss
As the leaves change and winter approaches, Virginians everywhere are concerned about a rapid rise in energy prices. On Monday, Oct. 3, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin was at Delta Star in Lynchburg to roll out the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a path forward for Virginia in a changing energy market. As state and federal regulators seek to inch out any energy source other than wind and solar, Youngkin has proposed an all of the above energy plan for the commonwealth which will attempt to stop the uncontrolled rise in energy prices that Virginians have seen over the past few months.
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
Welcome home! Virginia Task Force 2 returns from Florida
FEMA’s Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home Monday after helping with hurricane-ravaged Florida.
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
virginiapublicradio.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia’s busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
