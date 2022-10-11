ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

chathamstartribune.com

Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Early flu season concerns in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow and is one of three states on its map recording moderate levels of the flu. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says this early spike in cases, along with other trends, is concerning. “When we look to places...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store

The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond

A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

LIST: Here’s when and where fall foliage will be the best across Virginia

Virginia's varying topography allows for a wide range of time when hunting for the best colors in the Commonwealth. To the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains boast the earliest color change, as peak time can be seen from Bristol, north of Roanoke in early October. To the east, Virginia's lowland Tidewater region will wrap up the season with premium foliage estimated to arrive in mid to late October.
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
timesvirginian.com

This Week From Del. Matt Fariss

As the leaves change and winter approaches, Virginians everywhere are concerned about a rapid rise in energy prices. On Monday, Oct. 3, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin was at Delta Star in Lynchburg to roll out the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a path forward for Virginia in a changing energy market. As state and federal regulators seek to inch out any energy source other than wind and solar, Youngkin has proposed an all of the above energy plan for the commonwealth which will attempt to stop the uncontrolled rise in energy prices that Virginians have seen over the past few months.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

