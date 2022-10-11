Schneider Electric forms strategic alliance with global reinsurer Munich Re and HSB to transform electrical and equipment risk

Read full article on original website
Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2022: A $1,23,487.5 million Market by 2027 – Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive telematics market size was. in 2021. The global automotive telematics market is expected to grow to. by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market. Automotive telematics incorporates wireless telematics devices,...
Colton Risk Management Consulting To Become Natural Disasters Management Firm in New York
The leading risk management and consulting firm unveils promising plans to expand. , a leading insurance consulting and outsourced Risk Management firm, announced its new expansion, boosting its capabilities tenfold. The company aims to become the most prominent natural disasters management firm in. New York. and the entire state. The...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
PETS・
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS・
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco
The Hague , October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with. after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to. Aegon Group.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended. September 30, 2022. , before the. U.S. financial markets open on. Friday, November 4, 2022. .
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Application Titled “System, Device, and Method for Estimating a Current Condition of Remote Appliances and for Generating a Post-Purchase Warranty for Remote Appliances” Published Online (USPTO 20220309513): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Millions of people use appliances on a daily basis,...
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Trean Insurance Group Announces Affirmation of “A” (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WAYZATA, Minn. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean”, “the Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced that rating agency. A.M. Best. has again affirmed the financial strength rating of “A”...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
Health Insurance Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2022-2030
PORTLAND , OREGAON, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global health insurance market generated. by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major segments, and the competitive landscape. Surge in...
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. . Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at.
