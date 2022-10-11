Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night. STORY: Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County. At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
JSO: Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community organization identifies 17-year-old killed in Woodstock shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community organization advocating against crime along the First Coast has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area last month. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Elijah McDonald, 17, was shot to death on Sept. 27. The incident occurred in the parking lot...
First Coast News
Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of possession of...
News4Jax.com
Arrest report details what police say led to ax-wielding man being shot by DCPS officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained a partially-redacted police report for Eric Hurley, the man who was shot by a Duval County Public Schools police officer after investigators said he attempted to get into Ruth N. Upson Elementary, ax in hand. The officer who wrote the report responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man found guilty in murder of 5-year-old killed in gunfight over $180
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report from the time of Hall's arrest in 2020. Johnathan Hall, one of four charged in the Jacksonville murder of 5-year-old Kearria Addison, was found guilty of murder in the first degree Friday. Kearria was...
Reports: Possible body found near Salvation Army on Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity was reported at a bus stop on Beach Boulevard after reports of a body found Wednesday. The bus stop is located in front of the Salvation Army near Country Side Road. Multiple First Coast News employees reported seeing a body covered with a sheet...
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
News4Jax.com
State, defense rest in trial of man accused of killing Putnam County boys
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. The state and the defense rested Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr....
News4Jax.com
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday....
Comments / 4