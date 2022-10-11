ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
First Coast News

Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
First Coast News

JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

