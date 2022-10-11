Read full article on original website
Related
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch
MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
🏈 🎥 Area High School Football: SE Saline at Lyons
LYONS, Kan.—The Lyons Lions will play host to the No. 1 ranked Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night in Lions. Catch Devin Haney with the call on the Southeast of Saline Video Stream.
🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
🏐 K-State: Cats drop in five-sets to TCU Saturday night
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State found itself reversed swept in Saturday night's Big 12 match against TCU. The Wildcats dropped in five sets to the Horned Frogs, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 5-15, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State (11-8, 2-4) boasted a season-best 18 blocks, led by Sydney Bolding who tallied...
RELATED PEOPLE
🏐 K-State Hosts TCU on Saturday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State plays host to TCU at Bramlage Coliseum for a Saturday-night showdown in Manhattan, Kansas. The Big 12 teams face off at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a straight-set defeat at #1 Texas on Wednesday night. In the match, junior...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0