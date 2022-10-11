The City of Cape Coral has lifted its curfew

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The City of Cape Coral has lifted a curfew that has been in place since Hurricane Ian.

The city is asking residents to be vigilant and to help serve as the eyes and ears of the community. They also remind everyone that suspicious activities should be reported to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Also, in an effort to help diminish resident’s vulnerability to crime, Cape Coral is asking homeowners and businesses to clean the exteriors and interiors of the property and focus on replacing exterior lighting and surveillance cameras.