Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local search and rescue team heads to Florida to help with hurricane cleanup
GREENFIELD, Ohio — A veteran-led search and rescue organization out of Greenfield, Ohio is responding to Florida to help communities affected by Hurricane Ian. Rescue 101 SAR offers first responders and veterans the opportunity to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters. Rescue 101 SAR will work...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Historical Society announces its 2022 fall speakers series
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Historical Society’s 2022 Fall Speakers Series begins Wednesday, October 19, with a program titled “Squier & Davis and the Ancient Monuments of Ross County,” featuring speaker Jeffery Wilson, President of the Friends of Serpent Mound, Peebles, Ohio. In 1848, two citizens of Chillicothe, Ephraim G. Squier, and Edwin H. Davis, co-authored the very first publication by the Smithsonian titled Ancient Monuments of the Mississippi Valley, which has become a landmark book in the archaeological community and the history of archaeology in the United States.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dump trump collides with two cars in Pickaway Co., sending several to hospital
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Duvall Road in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about a crash involving multiple vehicles and a commercial truck. At least one person, according to sources on the scene, had to be cut from the wreckage and is in serious condition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 20: Several guns introduced in Wagner trial but none are the murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — Dozens of guns were introduced on the twentieth day of George Wagner’s trial in Pike County, but none of them had anything to do with the killing of eight members of the Rhoden family. State prosecutors introduced numerous guns that they said they found when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fairfield Co. man indicted on child pornography-related charges
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man appeared in court this week following an indictment on child pornography-related charges. Calib Lain Puckett, of Amanda, Ohio, was indicted last week on 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 1 count of voyeurism, and 1 count of possession of criminal tools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man accused of making a bomb threat at Kenworth appeared in court this week
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to Kenworth in Chillicothe was arraigned in court this week following his indictment. Joseph Brown of Anderson Station Road in Chillicothe faces two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of inducing panic. On September 28,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Showers and storms return to the Scioto Valley today
SCIOTO VALLEY — Showers and the possibility of a few isolated severe storms are on tap for your Wednesday. According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, much of the region remains under a marginal risk for severe weather. Showers and storms are expected to develop during the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man attacks couple with a hammer after they refuse to give him money
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are looking for a man who is accused of using a hammer to assault two other people. The incident happened Monday evening on the city’s east side. According to a police report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 700...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike CAC to host craft fair event
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a craft fair event at the Senior Center (402 Clough Street in Waverly) on Saturday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This fundraising event will provide local craft vendors and artists the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen arrested after posting a school threat on social media
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County teen was arrested yesterday after a school threat was posted on social media. According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies and detectives were dispatched to Lakeview Junior High Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff said following an investigation by detectives a juvenile suspect...
Comments / 0