CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Historical Society’s 2022 Fall Speakers Series begins Wednesday, October 19, with a program titled “Squier & Davis and the Ancient Monuments of Ross County,” featuring speaker Jeffery Wilson, President of the Friends of Serpent Mound, Peebles, Ohio. In 1848, two citizens of Chillicothe, Ephraim G. Squier, and Edwin H. Davis, co-authored the very first publication by the Smithsonian titled Ancient Monuments of the Mississippi Valley, which has become a landmark book in the archaeological community and the history of archaeology in the United States.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO