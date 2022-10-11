ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Maximov: UFC Is “Punishing” Me Because Of Diaz Association

UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov believes he’s identified a correlation between Nate Diaz‘s departure and the level of competition he’s facing. Next weekend at UFC Vegas 62, Maximov will return to the Octagon for his fourth outing under the UFC banner. The 24-year-old Stockton native, who is a protégé of the Diaz brothers, will be looking to rebound in Las Vegas having suffered the first loss of his professional career last time out.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
NESN

Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE

Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
mmanews.com

PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed

The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
mmanews.com

Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs

UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
mmanews.com

Pro-Wrestling Coach Says VanZant Stopped Training After Debut

The man tasked with prepping Paige VanZant for a professional wrestling venture has claimed that she’s stopped training since her debut match. VanZant made her name in mixed martial arts, where she competed under the UFC banner. In nine Octagon appearances, “12 Gauge” went 5-4, including wins over Felice Herrig and Rachael Ostovich.
mmanews.com

The Top 7 UFC APEX Events

Let’s take a look back at the top 7 best UFC APEX events over the last few years. The UFC faced some backlash after rolling out the red carpet for Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. #MMATwitter in particular was up in arms. To make our...
mmanews.com

Aljamain Sterling Debuts Brand-New Nickname for TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling has a new nickname for TJ Dillashaw ahead of their UFC 280 title clash. Sterling and Dillashaw have had plenty of things to say about each other in the lead-up to their co-main event bantamweight title fight at UFC 280, on October 22nd. While the two-time former champ is wanting his title back after losing it by taking steroids, while the current champ is looking to legitimize his reign after a pair of highly contested fights with Petr Yan to get the belt.
mmanews.com

Sterling: UFC Has Had It Out For Me Since Fighter Pay Comments

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling believes he’s long been in the promotion’s bad books owing to some comments he made on fighter pay. Sterling, who is one victory away from levelling the all-time record for wins in the UFC 135-pound division, has sat on the throne since a disqualification win over Petr Yan last March at UFC 259.
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
