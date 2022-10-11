Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
mmanews.com
Maximov: UFC Is “Punishing” Me Because Of Diaz Association
UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov believes he’s identified a correlation between Nate Diaz‘s departure and the level of competition he’s facing. Next weekend at UFC Vegas 62, Maximov will return to the Octagon for his fourth outing under the UFC banner. The 24-year-old Stockton native, who is a protégé of the Diaz brothers, will be looking to rebound in Las Vegas having suffered the first loss of his professional career last time out.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE・
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ‘Confused’ Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 280 back up Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
mmanews.com
Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs
UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Pro-Wrestling Coach Says VanZant Stopped Training After Debut
The man tasked with prepping Paige VanZant for a professional wrestling venture has claimed that she’s stopped training since her debut match. VanZant made her name in mixed martial arts, where she competed under the UFC banner. In nine Octagon appearances, “12 Gauge” went 5-4, including wins over Felice Herrig and Rachael Ostovich.
WWE・
mmanews.com
The Top 7 UFC APEX Events
Let’s take a look back at the top 7 best UFC APEX events over the last few years. The UFC faced some backlash after rolling out the red carpet for Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. #MMATwitter in particular was up in arms. To make our...
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Debuts Brand-New Nickname for TJ Dillashaw
Aljamain Sterling has a new nickname for TJ Dillashaw ahead of their UFC 280 title clash. Sterling and Dillashaw have had plenty of things to say about each other in the lead-up to their co-main event bantamweight title fight at UFC 280, on October 22nd. While the two-time former champ is wanting his title back after losing it by taking steroids, while the current champ is looking to legitimize his reign after a pair of highly contested fights with Petr Yan to get the belt.
mmanews.com
Sterling: UFC Has Had It Out For Me Since Fighter Pay Comments
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling believes he’s long been in the promotion’s bad books owing to some comments he made on fighter pay. Sterling, who is one victory away from levelling the all-time record for wins in the UFC 135-pound division, has sat on the throne since a disqualification win over Petr Yan last March at UFC 259.
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
MMAmania.com
Surgically-repaired Justin Gaethje sets timeline for UFC return, Rafael Fiziev willing to wait
Not long after coming up short against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 last May, longtime title contender Justin Gaethje went under the knife to correct a longstanding issue with his nose. That means “The Highlight” will be out of action until some point early next year. “I told...
